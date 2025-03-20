Stacey Solomon's £1.2m home could be a lake house in unrecognisable video with two kids

Stacey Solomon has shown off the inside of her idyllic Essex home many times, but we don't often get a glimpse of the gorgeous gardens.

The I'm A Celebrity winner, who lives in the house with her husband Joe Swash and their five children, recently shared a look at the £1.2 million mansion's pond.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a video of adorable daughters Rose and Belle playing in the garden, and the house looks completely unrecognisable.

She captioned the video: "Gone fishing with Rose & Belle. I could listen to Rose's made up songs all day."

With her family of ducks enjoying their springtime swim, the gated rustic pond, which Stacey and Joe built last year, looks magnificent surrounded by plants and rocks.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe have five ducks

In the video, Rose and Belle look fabulous in matching overalls, as they 'play fishing' in the pond and sing to a made-up song, much to the former X Factor contestant's amusement.

Stacey's fans flooded the comments with endeared responses. One wrote: "Such beautiful cute sisters", while another commented: "They make me miss my girls being little".

A third noted: "Belle swinging the stick & touch the back of Rose's neck [grinning face with sweat emoji", while one joked: "I still make songs up like that now [crying with laughter emoji]".

Stacey and Joe's gated duck pond

Stacey and Joe undertook some major home improvement projects at Pickle Cottage last year, but their pond to house their ducks was by far the most impressive.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey posted an incredible time-lapse video documenting the process of building it for the family's four ducks: Daisy, Delilah, Daphne and Delphine.

In the caption, Stacey penned: "We built this pond ourselves & it's been a labour of love. This was the hardest pickle cottage project so far, but was worth EVERY single second! Months of hard work and the happiness on those ducks beaks is EVERYTHING!"

She continued, thanking the family for helping out on the project: "Couldn't have done it without my brother in law, he helped so much & shared all of his pond expertise & Joe helping me with the endless fence painting."