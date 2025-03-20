Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jeff Bezos' insanely high fence to protect $175m Beverly Hills compound
Jeff Bezos in a tuxedo smiling for photographers at the Vanity Fair oscars party© Getty Images

The Amazon founder and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez own multiple estates

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
It'll come a surprise to precisely no one that Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos has several pricey properties to his name.

The second richest man in the world has homes in California, Texas, New York, Florida and beyond, and none are small in stature.

But did you know his Beverly Hills compound – worth an eye-watering $175 million – has an enormous fence around the outside adding high security and ultimate privacy for the business mogul. 

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez smiling red arpet© Getty Images
Jeff Bezos and his fiance Lauren Sanchez own many homes

According to Top Closings, the sky-high fence is in fact the tallest residential fence in the area. 

With it's hefty price tag and luxurious specifications it's no wonder that the former Chairman of Amazon is keen to protect it as much as possible.

Jeff Bezos' Beverly Hills compound with enormous fence
Jeff Bezos' mega-mansion that was reconstructed entirely  

Jeff, who is engaged to Lauren Sánchez, has been putting his own stamp on the home by hiring builders to redesign the property entirely.

The house has been under construction since he bought it in 2020 from former Warner Brothers president, Jack Warner.

Jeff's mammoth home sits on 10 acres of property and boasts multiple bedrooms, a guest house, an indoor gym, and a separate outhouse for security.

Outside, the estate is verging on a luxury leisure center with its lavish amenities. 

It has private tennis and basketball courts, indoor and outdoor, multiple elaborate swimming pools designed with tropical themes in mind, plenty of lawn space, a pergola and sprawling patio areas for al fresco dining.

In 2024, Daily Mail reported that Jeff had hired builders to extend his property further, adding an extra 1,000 square feet to the already generously sized area. 

The crew installed a new pool house, extra rooms and a game court fence with lighting.  

For these extra amenities, planning permission was denied at first due to insufficient paperwork. However, just a month later the administrative issue was resolved and work continued.

The work on growing his Beverly Hills estate continued when Jeff also bought the adjacent home for $10 million. 

The house was arguably much more pared-back in comparison and is made up of four bedrooms, four-and-a-half-bathrooms, a courtyard and pretty gardens.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos posing for photographers at the Vanity Fair Oscars party© Getty Images
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Jeff Bezos' jaw-dropping $600m property portfolio

In addition to his Beverly Hills estate, Jeff also owns property a short distance away in Malibu.

It doesn't stop there. He also owns four separate apartments inside the exclusive Central Park West building on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Indian Creek is an exclusive and secure island in Miami where Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have purchased two mansions© Getty Images
Indian Creek is an exclusive and secure island in Miami where Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have purchased two mansions

Jeff's other mansions are located in Hawaii, Washington DC, Seattle, a ranch in Texas and a mammoth home in Florida.

The couple's Florida home is on Indian Creek, a highly affluent island where fellow wealthy and A-listers live including Gisele Bundchen, Ivanka Trump and others.

