This Morning's David Domoney's incredible country home with magical greenhouse, bee hives and filming studio

This Morning's gardening expert David Domoney often films from his own stunning garden – and we take a deep dive into his incredible countryside home with an array of impressive features.

The 62-year-old horticulturalist lives with his wife Adele and his three children, Alice, Bee and Lance. He likes to encourage them all to get out into the garden to help him with his plants. On his own website, he explains: "One of the great things about the garden is that it’s miles away from the technology that distracts us inside the home.

"It's a great place for the family to reconnect with each other and with nature. Plus, there is nothing worse than a house full of kids complaining that they are bored."

David likes to encourage his children to enjoy gardening too

As well as his TV appearances, David is an expert voice for events and his authored books including My Houseplant Changed My Life.

David's own YouTube channel has a whole section dedicated to projects from his own garden, giving fans a chance to tour his beautiful space one area at a time.

David Domoney's greenhouse The star has a well-used potting shed that he often films from and it’s the perfect place for his plants to thrive. It's clearly a sentimental spot for David as he has personal signs like 'Dad's potting shed' hanging around.



David Domoney's beehives At the end of his garden, next to his wildflowers, David has his own beehives. Along with an expert called Brian, David shows his YouTube followers how he tends to his bees and harvests the honey. It's a popular pastime among celebrities and royals with the likes of the Beckhams and King Charles loving beekeeping!



David Domoney's workshop David's workshop doubles as a filming studio so it's so handy he has it on site. The brick building has a large wooden worktable and lots of room for him to get busy.



David Domoney's lawn We'd expect nothing less than perfection from David's lawn and it doesn't disappoint. The luscious green expanse can be seen in an aerial shot shared on his YouTube. The corner of the shot also shows the star's raised beds for vegetables in an area that's fenced off.



David Domoney's house The green fingered pro revealed the exterior of his amazing home online, and the red brick property with sage door has a selection of potted plants outside making it very welcoming indeed.



David Domoney's lounge The star likes to share posts to his 173,000 Instagram followers too and one day he filmed from inside his living room. The star has a floral sofa, beige curtains and a glass coffee table. Just look at those stunning views outside!

