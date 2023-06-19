Holly Willoughby fans can't get over her lavish outdoor kitchen at £3 million London home

The This Morning presenter has an immaculate al fresco kitchen in the garden of her six-bedroom property

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby appeared to enjoy a wholesome family day away from her ongoing feud with Phillip Schofield as she celebrated Father's Day with her dad, Brian.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the mother-of-three shared a heartwarming snap of her father soaking up the sunshine in what appeared to be the back garden of her £3 million London home - and fans couldn't help but notice the rare glimpse at her property's impressive outdoor kitchen.

In the background of Holly's snap, an immaculate white countertop lined with duck-egg blue cupboards could be seen behind her dad. The al fresco kitchen also featured a porcelain sink with gold taps, as well as a free-standing pizza oven.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby shared a snap of her dad Brian in honour of Father's Day

Holly's beautiful outdoor space was not only flooded with light but surrounded by sprawling bushes and a herb garden, which complimented her blue and white mosaic tile flooring. "Ooh nice outside kitchen," applauded one fan. "It would be nice to see more of your home."

"You have an outdoor kitchen? It looks amazing, however in bad weather with those lovely cupboards how does it not get ruined?" quizzed a second fan, as another wrote: "WOW is that an outdoor kitchen?"

It's not clear whether the ITV star's outdoor kitchen was shielded by a canopy or weatherproof pergola, but it looked to be the perfect spot for open-air hosting during the summer months.

© Instagram Holly has a sprawling garden at her £3 million London home

Holly is incredibly proud of the home she shares with her husband Dan Baldwin, and their three children Harry, Chester and Belle. The presenter, who also owns lifestyle brand Wylde Moon, previously wrote via her newsletter that her London home is one of her "biggest achievements of all."

© Instagram The This Morning presenter has an allotment at her London home

When she's not busy hosting daytime TV, Holly has made no secret of the fact she takes great pride in her garden - and has shared photos of her harvest from her allotment several times on social media.

Back in 2021, Holly proudly wrote on social media: "That's the face of someone who utterly embarrassed themselves on national TV over their lack of horticultural knowledge and yet has somehow managed to grow a radish... that is a radish right?"

© Instagram Holly looked so proud of her radish harvest

Her horticultural selfie came hours after Holly was left embarrassed when she spoke about her efforts to grow corn on the cob. She proudly told her ex-host Phillip, how excited she was to see green stalks sprouting.

However, the mum-of-three admitted she was unsure what was going on below ground as she pulled up the plant to see nothing was there. Relive the hilarious moment in the clip below...