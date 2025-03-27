Kim Kardashian ‘packing up’ $60M mega-mansion as she reveals huge plans for family — see photos of luxury pad

Kim Kardashian is taking spring cleaning to a whole new level as she undergoes a major remodel of her $60 million Hidden Hills home.

The reality star purchased the abode back in 2014 with her ex-husband, Kanye West, for an eye-watering $20 million. The couple spent a reported extra $40 million on renovations. Kim reportedly paid the rapper £23 million for their former marital home in 2021 – $20 million for the house itself and the additional $3 million for the contents.

© Instagram Kim raised her four children in the home

The 44-year-old opened up about the pending major home transformation on the latest installment of The Kardashians. "I'm packing up my entire house. I'm fully remodeling and it's not easy to do this with four kids," Kim shared in her confession.

"[I have] one time in my life when I can do this."

© Disney/The Kardashians Kim was surrounded by boxes

The cameras then offered the audience a glimpse inside the packed home, where the wooden floors were lined with neatly organized cardboard boxes. Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, then rocked up to the mansion and was in shock at the abundance of items her daughter had collected over the years. The momager called Kim a "hoarder" before she reassured her that she would help her "purge" the house.

© Disney/The Kardashians Kris rocked up to help her daughter organize her home

Following a discussion with her landscaper, Kim shared that she would have to move out of her home for "a year and a half". The star has luxurious renovation plans for the stunning haven, including a sprawling closet for her dream beau.

"And then here will be a whole area, a whole closet, I can show you," she said to her mom.

Kris appeared confused and replied: "A whole closet for what?"

"For him," answered Kim, to which Kris asked: "For him? Who's him?"

"I don't know! Manifesting!" said Kim.

See pictures of Kim's home

© Instagram Fireplace

Bathroom

Closet

© Instagram Winter wonderland

Speaking directly to the camera, the Skims founder added: "I did this whole renovation and I looked up to my team and I go, 'Guys, we're adding on to the house, we're changing everything for me', and then I thought, 'Wait, where's the his side?'."

She continued: "I'll be so stuck in that, and not even be open to having a partner, if I don't like build it. So if you build it, he will come."

© Disney/The Kardashians Kim was organizing her house

Kim then showed her mom the large size she had planned for her future husband's closet. "You must really like him," said Kris.

"Do you think that's big enough?," asked Kim, to which Kris responded: "Kim, that's bigger than my bathroom."

Kim and Kanye originally teamed up with Axel Vervoordt to spearhead the interiors of their home, which are bathed in white, cream, and gray hues, along with wooden accents.