Kim Kardashian 'cannot live without' this skincare saviour – and it's on sale for £17

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With a global beauty empire under her belt, it's safe to say that Kim Kardashian knows a thing or two about skincare.

RELATED: 12 best rated SPF sunscreens for your face this summer

Revered for her radiant complexion, the reality star never fails to look absolutely flawless, and while fans might assume that she uses the most expensive beauty products on the market, it turns out that one of her skincare saviours is seriously affordable.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's Met Gala diet – all the details

A firm believer in using SPF on a daily basis, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is a huge fan of Olay's Regenerist Whip Facial Moisturizer which she raved "is perfect under my makeup." She also credited it as one of the beauty products she "cannot live without."

Reduced from £34.98 to £17.49 ($19.39), Amazon is offering an incredible 50% discount on Kim's go-to moisturizer right now – and you don't want to miss it.

MORE: Is Kim Kardashian thinking of a wedding? Her new silk lingerie is perfect for brides

READ: Kim Kardashian & Kate Middleton BOTH love this Lululemon workout jacket - and it's on sale

Olay Whip SPF Face Moisturiser, was £34.98 NOW £17.49 / $19.39, Amazon

Formulated with Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) and Peptides that help to reduce the appearance of fine links and wrinkles, the Olay Regenerist Whip has a three-fold effect, working as a primer, moisturizer and an SPF that protects against harmful UV rays.

Resulting in skin that's smooth, shine-free and instantly ready for makeup application, it's suited to normal, dry and oily skin types. Designed to be used in the mornings, simply smooth the cream evenly into freshly cleansed skin and await the results.

But don't just take our word for it, Amazon shoppers have been raving about Olay's Regenerist Whip Facial Moisturizer, too.

Kim never fails to look flawless

Having received over a thousand five-star reviews online, one wrote:

"Throughout the years I've tried many expensive brands that always turned out unsuitable or not delivered what they promised. I'm pleasantly surprised by how good THIS cream is and at such an affordable price. Well done Olay. Five stars from me."

"Love this product, soft and creamy and not greasy. Product is quickly absorbed and an absolute delight to use," added another.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "This is one of the best moisturisers I have used, non-greasy, you only need a small amount."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.