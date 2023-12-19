Kim Kardashian ups the ante with new extravagant Christmas decor to rival sister Kourtney

Kim Kardashian, at 43, has taken her Christmas decorations to the next level, outshining her sister Kourtney Kardashian with an extravagant display in her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the star of "The Kardashians" showcased an array of up to 40 dazzling Christmas trees, transforming her home into a winter wonderland.

The first set of five trees, spray-painted white to mimic a snowy effect, stood out in her luxurious home.

In the background, additional trees sparkled with green lights, adding to the festive ambiance. See the video below

Kim Kardashian's epic Christmas display

As Kim continued her tour, she revealed a hallway lined with snowy trees, their white lights reflecting off the mirrored walls. "The videos do my bathroom no justice," Kim captioned, highlighting the grandeur of her decorations.

The outdoor area of her home was equally impressive, featuring tall trees bathed in glowing lights. Kim expressed her gratitude to Jeff Leatham and Mindy Weiss for bringing her simple yet magical holiday vision to life, thanking them for their creative contributions.

© Instagram Kourtney's Christmas display

This display of holiday cheer comes in stark contrast to her elder sister Kourtney's more subdued approach to Christmas decor.

At the end of November, 44-year-old Kourtney shared glimpses of her festive preparations, including a living room setup with elf-themed decorations and a modest Christmas tree adorned only with string lights.

As December progressed, Kourtney, the founder of Lemme, showcased her dinner table elegantly laid out with napkins folded into Christmas tree shapes, plaid placemats, and festive pine tree leaves, all illuminated by trees in her backyard adorned with lights.

© TikTok North West's epic Christmas decorations inside her bedroom

"Dinner party for eight tween girls," she captioned, sharing her excitement for the season.

This year's holiday celebrations are particularly special for Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, 47, as they embrace their first holiday season with their newborn, Rocky Thirteen Barker, born on November 1st.

Kourtney's tree

Kourtney, already a mother to three children—Mason, 13; Penelope, 11; and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick—will blend her family with Travis', who has two children, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

The contrasting approaches to holiday decorations between the Kardashian sisters highlight their unique tastes and lifestyles, each bringing their own flair to the festive season.

