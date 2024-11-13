Kim Kardashians demolishing $60m LA mansion she shared with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian once described her $60 million LA home as a "minimal monastery" – but now it appears she's in the mood for a change.

The Kardashians star, 44, has begun extensive renovations on the sprawling home she once shared with her ex-husband, Kanye West, and now lives in with their four children, North 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five.

Aerial photos obtained of the Hidden Hills abode show that several exterior walls have been demolished, leaving the interior exposed to the elements.

There are numerous trucks and machinery parked on the grounds and both the tennis court and swimming pool have been fenced off.

Kim and Kanye bought the home for $20 million in 2014 following their wedding, with the couple spending a reported extra $40 million on renovations spearheaded by the rapper.

Kanye worked with Axel Vervoordt to design the interiors of the home. The pared-back décor is white, cream, and gray throughout, with wooden accents, including in the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living room.

In February 2020, Kanye opened up about working with the famed interior designer and antiquarian, telling Architectural Digest: "When I saw the kind of work he was doing, I thought, 'This man could design Batman's house'. I had to work with him.

"It was a coup to get Axel to come to Calabasas to redo a McMansion, which is essentially what the house was."

Axel added: "Kanye and Kim wanted something totally new. We didn't talk about decoration but a kind of philosophy about how we live now and how we will live in the future. We changed the house by purifying it, and we kept pushing to make it purer and purer."

The minimalist property boasts eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a cinema, a basketball court, and a huge swimming pool.

Following their 2021 split, Kim bought Kanye out of his share of the home for a reported $23 million and now owns four other properties surrounding her own, according to The US Sun.

In December 2014, she reportedly spent $2.9 million on a four-bedroom wooden home that she demolished and turned into a garden.

In February 2019, Kim purchased a nearby three-bedroom, three-bathroom home for $2.7million, which appears to have remained largely untouched.

In October 2020, she added to her property by snapping up a four-bedroom, four-bathroom house for $2.9 million.

Alongside her main home, Kim owns several other properties, including a custom-built holiday home in Palm Springs and a "glass-and-wood lake house" in a secret location.

Her most recent purchase is a $70.4 million Malibu home that previously belonged to supermodel Cindy Crawford. The incredible home spans 7,450 square feet and is designed to take advantage of the beautiful views, with several terraces and expansive decks ideal for entertaining.

The house boasts a living room, den, dining area, and gourmet kitchen with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open out to a wraparound deck with a fire pit.

The master suite has dual spa-like bathrooms and a walk-in closet, along with its own fireplace and sitting area, while another bedroom has its own private entrance, bathroom, and kitchen.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, other impressive facilities include a gym, media room, tennis courts, and an outdoor pool and spa complete with a cabana with its own fireplace, all with dreamy sea views.