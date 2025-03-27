Gary Barlow faces uncertainty after night raid at £6m home

An investigation into an invasion of Gary Barlow's home has reportedly been shelved for the time being.

While he was performing with Take That on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway in April last year, a group of thieves raided his home, where he lives with his wife Dawn and their children Daniel, Daisy and Emily. It is unknown whether they were at home at the time of the crime.

© Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock The invasion happened while Gary Barlow was performing with Take That on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Thames Valley Police told the MailOnline that the case had been filed "pending further information and renewed an appeal for witnesses".

Police had been questioning locals in the village and crime scene experts were seen photographing the home, according to The Sun.

The raid on Gary Barlow's home

It is unclear whether anything was stolen from the house, and no arrests were made, but it is known that the crime took place at night and that the property's front gate was forced open.

© Instagram Gary Barlow lives in a village in southern England with his wife Dawn and their children

Gary had supposedly been unaware that a burglary had taken place until the next day, when the police were alerted.

One neighbour, speaking to The Sun, revealed: "When I drove past I saw officers taking photos of the gates, which had been damaged. They were left half open. A few days later the gates had been fixed."

Another said that cops had knocked on his door to ask about the burglary, telling the publication: "The police have been round to ask me about what happened, but I wasn't aware of anything. I noticed the gates were flapping open. It's a rather secluded place. It's a warning to us all."

He continued: "There have been other burglaries we've heard about in the area within the last year or so. There are a few big houses and Mr Barlow's is one of them."

The 76-year-old concluded: "Police always need to do more. It would make everybody feel more reassured here if there were a larger presence, but like everything else in life, it is all funding-related. I wouldn't mind paying an extra penny in tax if the NHS and police were better funded. It would make us all feel safer."

Gary doesn't often share snaps from inside his properties: his homes include a Grade II-listed home in Oxfordshire, a jaw-dropping place in Santa Monica and a West London property with a home recording studio.

Taking to Instagram, he gave fans a glimpse of his Santa Monica home's incredibly chic exterior a couple of years ago when sharing a message to his fans.