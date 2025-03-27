Alan Titchmarsh urges gardeners it's 'your last chance' to do this important task

Love Your Weekend presenter Alan Titchmarsh is a gardening god with a wealth of knowledge spanning over 60 years, so when he issues an urgent warning, it's time to listen up.

The 75-year-old took to Instagram earlier this month to implore his following to get out and prune their roses before it's too late. He explained that the end of March was the absolute latest for this important task to take place because the roses themselves have already started growing.

WATCH: Alan Titchmarsh's warning to gardeners before it's too late

Rose experts, David Austin Roses explain exactly why we should be pruning our roses. "Pruning is essential if you really want your rose to thrive," the website reads.

"The main purpose of pruning is to create a shapely, attractive plant, with good coverage and structure, you can do this by simply removing parts of the plant during the non-flowering season. Pruning encourages fresh new growth and plentiful blooms for the following season.

© Getty Images Roses need to be pruned back in order to thrive

"When a rose reaches its third year; after three flowering seasons, pruning can be used to influence its size and shape."

Fans loved Alan's advice, which he gave from his own garden in Hampshire. "Oh my goodness! What a delight it is to listen to a REAL gardener who actually knows what he is doing!" penned one follower, and another added: "You're always friendly, the advice is useful, and I look forward to hearing more!"

© ITV Alan Titchmarsh is about to launch a YouTube channel

Alan's exciting announcement

Alan ended the clip with some exciting news, as he told fans: "Come the 4 April I'll be starting a You Tube channel," and his following was delighted. "Looking forward to your YouTube channel" and "Best news ever. Can’t wait for 4th April!" were among the comments.

The star's channel is a way of him sharing more advice from his garden to yours, all filmed at his stunning Grade-II listed Georgian farmhouse in the countryside.

© Photo: ITV Alan loves sharing his advice

Alan resides with his wife Alison, and they have been there for two decades now. Described on his website as a "romantic English garden", the outdoor space features a beautiful wildflower meadow and an array of mini waterfalls. It's quite the sanctuary!

His grand outdoor space resembles a royal garden, and it even has a huge greenhouse that looks like it's straight from a fairytale.

© Instagram Alan Titchmarsh's greenhouse is so beautiful

Speaking to Grow Your Own, Alan gave his advice to first time gardeners just getting started. "Take things steadily, don’t rush it, and always do the bit nearest the kitchen window first, because then you can see it when you’re washing up. It’s far more encouraging to start at the house and work outwards, it’s a simple thing, but it does work," he said.

Getting your garden summer ready

© Alamy Stock Photo Lawn stripes are the ultimate goal

Have you already missed 'First cut Sunday' when you are supposed to mow your lawn for the first time this season? Well, even if you haven't got the lawnmower out of the shed yet, you can still get on top of your grass with expert tips from Flymo. They explain why your blade height is so important and the easiest way to get picture-perfect lines in your grass.