Amanda Holden's manicured lawn at £7m mansion resembles a football pitch

Amanda Holden's home in Surrey is nothing short of stunning.

The Britain's Got Talent judge and her husband Chris Hughes live in the extravagant home, said to be worth £7 million, with their two daughters, Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13.

Amanda and Chris moved into their house in November 2023 after selling their previous property for £5 million, so it seems their new home is quite the upgrade.

© Instagram Amanda Holden and her family live in Surrey

Amanda Holden's endless garden at home

From the photos we've seen, the interiors of Amanda's five-bedroom mansion are so luxurious.

But the outside area is no less impressive.

© Instagram/@noholdenback The family of four are fortunate to have space in abundance outside as well as inside. Amanda has shown a few snaps on her social media of the beautiful garden, which features a full-size pool, a huge terrace area and an endless lawn that is beautifully manicured. The mother of two took to her Instagram to pay tribute to her youngest daughter for her birthday. Amanda's gorgeous snap showed Hollie sitting on the patio outside their home with their garden in full view behind her.

© Instagram/@noholdenback From the photo, we can see that the house leads into the garden via some steps that seamlessly transition to the beautifully manicured lawn. The grass looks extremely well-tended and has been cut in stripes, giving a clean and fresh aesthetic. At the rear of the garden, the lawn is sectioned off with hedges. Beyond those, we can see an array of different trees and bushes they've put in their garden, including palms, giving a tropical feel. The tall trees also add an extra layer of privacy.

© Instagram Amanda is a big fan of the Beverly Hills Hotel and has said herself that she has styled her home to resemble the iconic LA landmark. The garden complements the theme perfectly with the greenery, not to mention the full-size swimming pool they have in their back garden.

© Instagram Another snapshot of Amanda's garden shows off a spectacular view. Not only do they have a pool to make the most of, but a hot tub too.

© Instagram/@noholdenback As well as the lawn, the family have plenty of decking as seen in this photo. Offering a different texture and the perfect place to bridge between the lawn and the patio.



© Instagram/@noholdenback The decking is generous in size and large enough to fit an enormous outdoor sofa set. The L-shaped sofa has been scattered with bright green cushions for comfort and colour. A square fire pit has been placed in the centre, which no doubt adds warmth and the perfect ambiance when sitting outside on summer evenings.