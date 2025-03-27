Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amanda Holden's manicured lawn at £7m mansion resembles a football pitch
Amanda Holden standing by her pool in her garden at home in Surrey© Instagram/@noholdenback

The Britain's Got Talent judge's enormous home in Surrey is stunning

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Amanda Holden's home in Surrey is nothing short of stunning.

The Britain's Got Talent judge and her husband Chris Hughes live in the extravagant home, said to be worth £7 million, with their two daughters, Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13.

Amanda and Chris moved into their house in November 2023 after selling their previous property for £5 million, so it seems their new home is quite the upgrade.

Amanda Holden stands with her hand on her hip in front of her grand piano in her hallway at home© Instagram
Amanda Holden and her family live in Surrey

Amanda Holden's endless garden at home

From the photos we've seen, the interiors of Amanda's five-bedroom mansion are so luxurious.

But the outside area is no less impressive.

Amanda's daughter, Hollie, sitting in their garden with the lawn in the background© Instagram/@noholdenback

The family of four are fortunate to have space in abundance outside as well as inside.

Amanda has shown a few snaps on her social media of the beautiful garden, which features a full-size pool, a huge terrace area and an endless lawn that is beautifully manicured.

The mother of two took to her Instagram to pay tribute to her youngest daughter for her birthday. 

Amanda's gorgeous snap showed Hollie sitting on the patio outside their home with their garden in full view behind her.

Amanda Holden's daughter sitting on steps with her two dogs in their garden at home© Instagram/@noholdenback

From the photo, we can see that the house leads into the garden via some steps that seamlessly transition to the beautifully manicured lawn. 

The grass looks extremely well-tended and has been cut in stripes, giving a clean and fresh aesthetic.

At the rear of the garden, the lawn is sectioned off with hedges. 

Beyond those, we can see an array of different trees and bushes they've put in their garden, including palms, giving a tropical feel.

The tall trees also add an extra layer of privacy.

Amanda Holden wearing a gold dress standing in front of the pool in her garden at home© Instagram

Amanda is a big fan of the Beverly Hills Hotel and has said herself that she has styled her home to resemble the iconic LA landmark.

The garden complements the theme perfectly with the greenery, not to mention the full-size swimming pool they have in their back garden.

Amanda Holden holding a glass of wine and her dog while perched on the corner of her hot tub© Instagram

Another snapshot of Amanda's garden shows off a spectacular view. 

Not only do they have a pool to make the most of, but a hot tub too. 

Amanda Holden dressed as Marilyn Monroe in her garden© Instagram/@noholdenback

As well as the lawn, the family have plenty of decking as seen in this photo. 

Offering a different texture and the perfect place to bridge between the lawn and the patio.

Amanda Holden with her daughter Hollie balancing on her back standing on their decking in their garden© Instagram/@noholdenback

The decking is generous in size and large enough to fit an enormous outdoor sofa set.

The L-shaped sofa has been scattered with bright green cushions for comfort and colour.

A square fire pit has been placed in the centre, which no doubt adds warmth and the perfect ambiance when sitting outside on summer evenings. 

