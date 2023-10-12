Gary Barlow's private London home where wife Dawn is recovering from nasty injury

Gary Barlow's wife Dawn has been in the wars again one year on from having surgery on her wrist, she has injured the other one!

The Take That singer took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a photo of his wife with her wrist in a bandage. He penned: "Poor Mrs B has done it again - this time the other wrist - not happy [thumbs down emoji]."

Dawn has the perfect place to rest up and recoup – the couple's dreamy West London pad that they share with their three kids, Daniel, Emily, and Daisy.

While the pair are not keen to showcase their house online, we do know a little about it and we saw inside during the pandemic.

During the UK lockdown, Gary gave us a glimpse into his home recording studio. Gary has used this studio to hold virtual duets with everyone from Ronan Keating to Niall Horan.

Other homes owned by Shine singer Gary include a jaw-dropping place in Santa Monica, as well as a Grade II-listed house in West Oxfordshire.

Over the summer, the doting dad took some time off and headed to his stateside property and concluding his break, he took to Instagram to share a message with fans and it gave everyone a chance to see the exterior of his beautiful home. How chic!

What's Gary Barlow and wife Dawn's love story?

Gary and Dawn first crossed paths back in 1995 when Dawn was working as a backing dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour. Five years later, the pair went on to tie the knot and now they share three kids together.

Gary and Dawn were left heartbroken in August 2012 after losing their baby daughter, Poppy, who was delivered stillborn.

The star spoke about the harrowing experience in his autobiography called A Better Me.

In an extract serialised in The Sun, Gary wrote: "Poppy looked perfect and for an hour she was alive to us. She's in your arms, this beautiful little daughter of ours, a sister to our three other children."

He continued: "Then the reality comes rushing into the room and all the air leaves your lungs. It felt like someone had a hand held tight at my throat. The nurses start hovering and they want to take her away. What we experienced and saw over those 24 hours, no one should have to see or have to go through."