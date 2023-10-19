Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's eye-opening sleeping arrangements before secret split

Jada Pinkett Smith is dropping one marriage bombshell after another ahead of the release of her memoir 'Worthy'.

The 52-year-old actress recently shared that she and her husband, Will Smith, secretly separated in 2016 and have been living "completely separate lives" ever since. However, her latest revelation shows that she went to some extreme lengths to keep the spark in their marriage alive years before their split.

In another excerpt from her book, Jada shared some eye-opening truths about their sleeping arrangements, revealing she was forced to build a "love nest" so she and Will could be intimate.

The reason behind their private boudoir was because their children Jaden, now 25, and Willow, now 22, used to sleep in their bed as kids and "continued to do so nightly for some years".

Jada claimed that Will grew frustrated with having to share their marital bed so when Jaden was about six years old, she came up with a unique solution. "To give us our own space, I had even built a separate, beautiful love nest for us two grown-ups in our bedroom, complete with a domed ceiling full of twinkling stars," she wrote.

© Mike Coppola Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith secretly separated in 2016

However, it wasn't long before "the kids hijacked that room as well". Eventually, Jaden and Willow began to sleep in their own bedrooms, but it's not clear if Will and Jada continued to use their "love nest".

The 'Men in Black' star has remained relatively quiet about his estranged wife's tell-all book, but during a new episode of the 'On Purpose with Jay Shetty' podcast, he made his feelings crystal clear.

© Instagram Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's children used to sleep in their marital bed

Jada was a guest on the show and listened as Shetty read out a letter from Will in which he shared his reaction to 'Worthy'. "I just turned the final page of Worthy," he wrote. "It is amazing to realize that despite having lived most of my life by your side, I still found myself shocked and stunned and caught off guard, laughing, then inspired, then heartbroken. I was all over the place."

He continued: "It's one thing to hear anecdotes at a family barbecue, but it was truly overwhelming to take in your story, potently condensed in this way.

© Charbonneau/BEI/Shutterstock Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith married in 1997

"I know it wasn't easy to excavate the depths in that way. I applaud and honor you. If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I'll start now. Welcome to the Authors Club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest."

Responding to Will's letter, Jada said: "He knows I can't have no Merlot! That's beautiful. That's why I can't divorce that joker. To hear him say that he would have hugged me more is me hearing him say he would have taken a bit more time to listen and understand."

© Getty Images Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith still made appearances together during their secret split

When Jada shared news of their separation, she insisted that despite living apart, she and Will had no intention of divorcing. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise," she said during an interview with Today's Hoda Kotb.

On Monday, Jada made another appearance on the show and revealed that she and Will are now "working very hard at bringing our relationship back together".

