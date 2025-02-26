Who was Will Smith kissing? All we know about India Martinez

Will Smith shocked fans when he appeared to kiss another singer during their performance at the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards on Thursday February 20.

The 56-year-old was seen alongside India Martínez as they performed their new track "First Love" at the awards show, but it was their antics that got fans talking. Video from the event showed Will leaning in to kiss India, before she rejected him and walked past; it is thought to have been part of the choreography as she later also leaned in for a kiss.

But who is India Martinez?

Watch as Will Smith dances with India Martinez in a provocative manner

What is India Martinez' real name?

India was born Jenifer Yésica Martínez Fernández on October 13, 1985, but has been known professionally as India Martínez.

She found fame at the age of 17 as a flamenco singer after dancing as a teen.

© WireImage India Martinez attends the red carpet during Univision's 37th Premio Lo Nuestro Awards

Did India Martinez share the kiss?

India shared clips from the performance on her Instagram, including the moment Will went in for the kiss.

"I want that first passion / I want them first hugs / I want them hard cries / I want that FIRST LOVE," she wrote, quoting the lyrics and tagging Will.

© Getty Images Will and India's performanxce was widely criticized

Has India Martinez won Grammys?

India is incredibly accomplished, and was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist during the 2009 Latin Grammy Award.

© Getty Images India was nominated at the 2009 Latin Grammy Awards

What albums does India Martinez have?

The 39-year-old has four platinum-certified records, with her 2016 album Tu Cuento un Secreto going to number one in Spain.

Her collaboration with Will was released earlier in February; "First Love" also features the artist Marcin.

© Getty Images for Latin Recording India has been famous since she was a teenager

Who is India Martinez dating?

India has been dating Spanish actor and director Ismael Vazquez. It is unclear when they began dating but social media posts go back to at least 2019.

In 2020 Ismael directed the musical video for her song "La Saeta"; he has also directed four other videos for the singer including "Nuestro Mundo".

© AFP via Getty Images India with her partner Spanish actor Ismael Vazquez

"Happy anniversary my love, thank you for changing my life, for painting color every moment, for giving peace where there was only war, "you make me feel the happiest man on earth'," he wrote in 2021.

What is Will Smith's new song?

"If you could describe your first love in one word, what would it be? This song is the embodiment of that rush, that adrenaline you feel when you discover your “First Love”… song and lyric video out now! Enjoy," Will wrote at the time of release.

© WireImage India and Ismael have been together for over five years

Is Will Smith married?

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will shocked the world when they admitted in 2023 that they had been separated for seven years, despite keeping up appearances and supporting each other in public.

They have not divorced, and do not plan to divorce.