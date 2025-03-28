Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Princess Kate to renovate 'abandoned' part of family home
Subscribe
Prince William and Princess Kate to renovate 'abandoned' part of family home
William and Kate, wearing red coat in Swansea© Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate to renovate 'abandoned' part of family home

The Prince and Princess of Wales live in Windsor  

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have lived happily at their charming home, Adelaide Cottage, located on the sprawling Windsor Great Park since 2022.

William and Kate's home, a Grade-II listed house built in 1831, is beautifully renovated and modernised for the family of five to enjoy, but that doesn't mean they aren't keen to put their own stamp on it.

Adelaide is humble by royal palace standards. It consists of four bedrooms, a fully functional kitchen and a pretty veranda around the exterior.

Princess Anne, Prince George, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III on the balcony of Buckingham Palace© James Veysey/Shutterstock
The Wales family live in Windsor

Prince William and Kate's secret 'annexe' project at home

However, according to a report in The Mirror, a separate "abandoned" outhouse, which was previously "inhabitable" is also located on their grounds.

It was stated that the royal couple had their hearts set on renovating the building to create an annexe-style property for extra space, though the specifics behind the project are not known.

The Wales' now live in Windsor, pictured here accompanying their children on their first day to Lambrook School© Getty
The Wales' now live in Windsor, pictured here accompanying their children on their first day to Lambrook School

The publication also explained how plans to revamp the red-brick house were in talks for an extended period of time while the family decided exactly what they wanted to do with it.

It was also a timing issue relating to juggling busy schedules and their family life, not to mention the priority being the Princess of Wales's recovery amid her previous cancer treatment which finished in September 2024.

Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate, the home of the Prince and Princess of Wales© Shutterstock
The Wales family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

Prince William and Kate's happy, private life in Windsor

Regardless of Kate and William's exciting DIY plans, it seems they are more than content with life at Adelaide.

In fact, the Princess of Wales explained recently the reasons why life is good in Windsor. The royal attended the St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks on Monday 17 March, her first as Colonel of the Irish Guards, where she reportedly shared insight about the move.

Pink house in grounds© Shutterstock
Adelaide Cottage has been Prince William and Kate's home in Windsor since 2022

People Magazine states that Kate revealed during her royal engagement: "We were in London but moved there for more green space. It's close enough to London, not too far away."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Inside Kate and William's family home, Adelaide Cottage

And her reasons aren't surprising. Kate and William might live on Windsor Great Park which is accessible by the public, but their home sits on the grounds of the castle, so they're afforded plenty of privacy, not to mention the greenery and peace and quiet due to living away from the busy capital.

It's also convenient. Their children's school, Lambrook, is located in Wargrave, not far from Royal Ascot racecourse, and is only 20 minutes away by car. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More