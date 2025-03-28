The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have lived happily at their charming home, Adelaide Cottage, located on the sprawling Windsor Great Park since 2022.

William and Kate's home, a Grade-II listed house built in 1831, is beautifully renovated and modernised for the family of five to enjoy, but that doesn't mean they aren't keen to put their own stamp on it.

Adelaide is humble by royal palace standards. It consists of four bedrooms, a fully functional kitchen and a pretty veranda around the exterior.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock The Wales family live in Windsor

Prince William and Kate's secret 'annexe' project at home

However, according to a report in The Mirror, a separate "abandoned" outhouse, which was previously "inhabitable" is also located on their grounds.

It was stated that the royal couple had their hearts set on renovating the building to create an annexe-style property for extra space, though the specifics behind the project are not known.

© Getty The Wales' now live in Windsor, pictured here accompanying their children on their first day to Lambrook School

The publication also explained how plans to revamp the red-brick house were in talks for an extended period of time while the family decided exactly what they wanted to do with it.

It was also a timing issue relating to juggling busy schedules and their family life, not to mention the priority being the Princess of Wales's recovery amid her previous cancer treatment which finished in September 2024.

© Shutterstock The Wales family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

Prince William and Kate's happy, private life in Windsor

Regardless of Kate and William's exciting DIY plans, it seems they are more than content with life at Adelaide.

In fact, the Princess of Wales explained recently the reasons why life is good in Windsor. The royal attended the St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks on Monday 17 March, her first as Colonel of the Irish Guards, where she reportedly shared insight about the move.

© Shutterstock Adelaide Cottage has been Prince William and Kate's home in Windsor since 2022

People Magazine states that Kate revealed during her royal engagement: "We were in London but moved there for more green space. It's close enough to London, not too far away."

And her reasons aren't surprising. Kate and William might live on Windsor Great Park which is accessible by the public, but their home sits on the grounds of the castle, so they're afforded plenty of privacy, not to mention the greenery and peace and quiet due to living away from the busy capital.

It's also convenient. Their children's school, Lambrook, is located in Wargrave, not far from Royal Ascot racecourse, and is only 20 minutes away by car.