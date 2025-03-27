Princess Kate and Prince William's marital home that was 'attacked' by pests

One of the Prince and Princess of Wales's first marital homes was the beautiful Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The royal couple, then known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were gifted the impressive royal residence as a wedding present by Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, after their Westminster Abbey nuptials in 2011.

Although the couple's first marital home was a humble four-bedroom farmhouse in Anglesey, Wales, they moved to Anmer on a permanent basis in 2015 with Prince George, who was aged two at the time, as William was working as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

© Getty William, Kate and their children pictured outside Anmer Hall in 2020

However, the royal couple previously faced some trouble while living there, and many who live in rural locations will likely relate.

In 2015, the Daily Mail reported that the grounds of Anmer Hall were "under attack" by moles.

© Getty Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spend the Christmas holidays at Anmer Hall as it's close by to Sandringham

The report also stated that William and Kate had already forked out £1.5 million on renovating their Norfolk home and were likely forced to pay more money to have professionals tend to the pesky animals.

Fortunately for William and Kate, it was out of sight and out of mind as they were enjoying a lavish holiday in the Caribbean with a young Prince George at the time the news was shared, so they likely didn't need to worry and had the issue tended to.

The couple were expecting their second child, Princess Charlotte, at the time. Charlotte was born in May that year at St. Mary's Hospital.

Prince William and Kate's beautiful Norfolk bolthole

Meanwhile, away from dealing with the perils of rural living, the Prince and Princess of Wales no doubt adored living at the stunning home.

The beautiful Georgian house, which was built in the 19th century, afforded them plenty of space and privacy, and we're certain William and Kate made many happy memories there.

© Shutterstock The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children now live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

The house came with ten bedrooms, sprawling land and was in close proximity to the Sandringham Estate.

William, Kate, George and Charlotte eventually moved out of Anmer in 2017 and decided to keep residence in London.

By 2018, they welcomed little Prince Louis and were happy as a family of five living in Kensington Palace. Now, they live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

The family are still fond of their Norfolk bolthole and often spend their Christmas holidays there due to the royals' tradition of spending Christmas Day at Sandringham with the monarch and other senior members of the royal family.