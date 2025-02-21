Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'immensely special' trip they wish Prince George could join

The jet-setting Wales family will return from their February half-term break in the Caribbean and immediately travel to Wales on another trip.

Prince William and Princess Kate have spent quality time away from the spotlight on the private island of Mustique with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton.

© WireImage The royal couple spent half term in the Caribbean

With their children returning to school, they are set to make their next trip to the "immensely special" country of Wales – despite the fact that it would be a meaningful experience for their eldest son.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate's three kids won't be joining them in Wales

Ahead of St David's Day on 1 March, the Prince and Princess of Wales will carry out a joint visit to Pontypridd on Wednesday 26 February.

Located in south Wales, the community – which was affected by the severe flooding caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh in December – is on the opposite side of the country to where Kate and William previously lived.

Kate and William's marital home

© Max Mumby/Indigo Prince William was previously based in Angelsey while working for the RAF

Their marital home was a four-bedroom farmhouse on the Bodorgan Estate where they lived from 2011 to 2013, while the royal was stationed in Anglesey to train for the Royal Air Force.

Kate and William rented the country house, which was their eldest son's first home, for approximately £750 per month from Lord and Lady Meyrick.

Made up of two properties with a staircase in between, it boasted a private beach accessed via the farmyard and beautiful views of Newborough Forest, allowing guests to "see the water from the bedrooms on the first floor, which look over the top of the outbuildings."

© Max Mumby/Indigo George's first home was on the Bodorgan Estate

At the time, William said he hoped to return with his family. "This island has been our first home together, and it will always be an immensely special place for us both. Catherine and I look forward to returning again and again over the coming years with our family," he said.

"I know that I speak for Catherine when I say that I have never in my life known somewhere as beautiful and as welcoming as Anglesey."

Kate's bittersweet memories

© Max Mumby/Indigo Kate admitted she felt isolated with baby George in Wales

However, during a visit to Cardiff in 2020, Kate admitted she struggled with feeling isolated after giving birth to Prince George.

"We came up here when George was a tiny, tiny little baby, in the middle of Anglesey.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Rare details about private royal homes

"It was so isolated, so cut off, I didn't have my family around me, he was doing night shifts, so if only I'd had a centre like this at a certain time."

Now the Waleses have built a close family unit in Adelaide Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Home Park, not far from Carole and Pippa Middleton's sprawling Berkshire homes, we imagine Kate would look back with fonder memories at her former home.

Perhaps we can expect the royals to take their three children to Wales for a nostalgic visit one day.

DON'T MISS: Queen Camilla's ultra-private £850k residence she refused to give up