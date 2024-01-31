Princess Kate's fortress-style security features at private family home with three kids

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly wanted to leave the 'goldfish bowl' of London in favour of the private countryside when they moved to Adelaide Cottage in September 2022, but it also has the added advantage of allowing Kate the space to recover from her abdominal surgery away from the watchful eyes of the world.

The couple and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, previously lived in Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace, along with a 50-strong team of staff including secretaries, press officers and security. With their new four-bedroom home no longer offering space for live-in staff, how have they ensured their family has adequate security?

© Shutterstock Adelaide Cottage appears to have a beautiful pink exterior

The Waleses' home is located on the Windsor Home Park estate in Berkshire, not far from Windsor Castle, which means it is not only hidden but also set behind a special gatehouse and multiple security gates where their security team can monitor visitors. "There are seven gated entrances and exits to Windsor Castle," according to the Daily Mail.

Inside Adelaide Cottage

Built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide Consort and King William IV, the property was made using building materials from the Royal Lodge, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's current home. It sits on 655 acres of land and while many snaps have shown its white exterior, some photos give the appearance that it has been painted a pastel pink.

© Chris Jackson The property isn't far from Windsor Castle

The inside of the home has remained top secret, but William did allow fans to see a small glimpse inside during a video call, revealing an Apple Mac desktop sitting on a table with a glass cabinet full of beautiful chinaware and ornaments in the background. Take a peek inside…

WATCH: Prince William shares rare glimpse inside home with Princess Kate

The bedroom has been described by The Sun as featuring golden dolphins and ceiling rope decorations recycled from a 19th-century royal yacht, creating an interesting nautical-inspired theme.

A historic painting of the garden reveals what a botanical haven it once was, showing that it used to have an outdoor fountain and circular flowerbeds. Of course, we cannot know if it has changed since, but judging by what we've seen of royal gardens, we bet it is pretty beautiful.

Royal security

© Shutterstock The couple live with their three kids

According to Catherine Grayson, home insurance expert at A-Plan Insurance, homes across the country tend to be more at risk of burglaries during the summer.

"The summer months provide more opportunity for thieves, as homeowners leave their properties vacant when heading off on holiday. Even for people staying at home, there’s an increased chance that thieves will take advantage of any windows left open in the heat," she said. Despite visitors going through several checks before even entering the grounds of royal residences, we imagine the royals are much more stringent with their security measures!

Prince William's brother Prince Harry also has dedicated security at his private home in the US, but the difference is that it is funded by Harry out of his own pocket as he is no longer a senior royal.

© WPA Pool Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also invested in a security team in America

It was Harry's wife Meghan Markle's interview with The Cut which revealed they have an in-person security team. Journalist Allison P. Davies accompanied the Duchess on the school run, and it was divulged that the family had extra security on hand.

"At a stoplight, she reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner," the writer said.

© Getty Highgrove House has a panic room

Meanwhile, the King's level of safety is unparalleled. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's countryside bolthole, Highgrove House, has a whole host of hidden security measures to keep the monarch safe, including a panic room, a no-fly zone and special laws that apply to the grounds.

There has been a lot of fierce speculation about what could be stored in the safe panic room space, anything from food to possible blood supplies that match the blood groups of Charles and Camilla!

