The real reason Ellen DeGeneres sold $13.5m Montecito home near Prince Harry and Meghan

The last ever episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show has aired in the US, and as well as saying goodbye to her hit show, she's parting with her jaw-dropping home in Montecito.

The massive property is located near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family residence and the real reason the chat show host has sold it is purely to make a profit.

Ellen DeGeneres' final goodbye on set

This particular house isn't Ellen's main home, which is also in the area. In fact, she bought it simply to renovate and sell on for a profit.

In a successful move, the star has made a cool $1.5 million profit on the property. The three-bedroom home went for $13.5 million two months after they put it on the market at $13.9 million.

Ellen still resides in Montecito

Soren Urry, a managing partner in a commercial real estate development firm, is now the proud owner of the beautiful house, which is close to the Sussexes.

The television host is a fan of flipping homes and has reportedly bought and sold more than 20 properties in the last 20 years.

Ellen lives with her wife Portia de Rossi and their own amazing home with its Balinese-design is another level of luxury.

Their vast residence is reported to be worth $44.3million (£35.2 million), which is three times as pricey as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighboring property which is around the $14.65 million mark (£11million).

The pool is a major highlight at Ellen's home

From Ellen's beautiful garden through to the dreamy kitchen and dining room, it is truly an A-list pad with all of the finest features that you'd expect. The infinity pool outside is the crème de la crème of features, though, which is why it occasionally gets showcased on Ellen's Instagram – who could blame her for wanting to show it off?

Other celebrities residing in this exclusive neighborhood include Oprah Winfrey, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis and Ariana Grande as well as Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy Dove.

