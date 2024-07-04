Ellen DeGeneres leaves fans frustrated after canceling stand-up shows without explanation

Ellen DeGeneres has left her fans feeling frustrated after she canceled four of her stand-up shows without explanation.

The 66-year-old is currently on her Ellen's Last Stand… Up tour but has pulled the plug on four of her 32 dates at the last minute.

According to a statement from event organizers Ticketmaster, Ellen has canceled her scheduled shows in Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago, due to take place in July and August.

© Getty Ellen has canceled four of her stand-up shows

"Unfortunately, the Event Organiser has had to cancel your event," the ticketing company said in a statement to its website.

"You don't need to do a thing. We'll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organiser. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days."

It added: "Please Note: If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster."

The Dallas date was scheduled for July 10 and many fans were unhappy with the last-minute cancelation.

© Getty Images Ellen gave no explanation for the cancelations

"I bought tickets to the Dallas show and you're just not telling fans why you canceled last minute? We deserve an explanation the least you can do," one disgruntled person wrote on one of Ellen's recent Instagram posts.

Ellen's tour marks her return to the spotlight following the cancellation of The Ellen DeGeneres talk show two years ago. Ellen and other executive producers were accused by employees of creating a "toxic workplace".

WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres says her final goodbye on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

BuzzFeed News' 2020 interview with 11 different employees, all of whom had decided to remain anonymous, further propelled allegations of bullying and harassment into the media sphere.

However, Ellen claimed that the decision to end her namesake talk show – the final episode aired in May 2022 – was several years in the making.

"When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021.

© Getty Images Ellen ended her namesake talk show in 2022

Opening up about the reports of toxicity on set, Ellen said: "It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very. But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn't have come back this season.

"So, it's not why I'm stopping but it was hard because I was sitting at home, it was summer, and I see a story that people have to chew gum before they talk to me and I'm like, 'Okay, this is hilarious.' Then I see another story of some other ridiculous thing and then it just didn't stop."

She continued: "I care tremendously. It broke my heart when I learned that people here had anything other than a fantastic experience — that people were hurt in any way.

© Getty Images The end of Ellen's talk show was several years in the making

"I check in now as much as I can through Zoom to different departments, and I make sure people know that if there's ever a question or ever anything, they can come to me, and I don't know why that was never considered before."

She added: "I'm not a scary person. I'm really easy to talk to. So, we've all learned from things that we didn't realize — or I didn't realize — were happening. I just want people to trust and know that I am who I appear to be."