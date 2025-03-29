The White Lotus star Parker Posey's impressive $5M dollar property portfolio – from her swanky Manhattan apartment to her rustic farmhouse

Parker Posey may have once been a '90s indie It-girl, living on $75 a day and struggling to make ends meet, but over the years, she’s built an impressive real estate portfolio.

The 56-year-old was thrust back into the limelight this year when she joined the star-studded cast of The White Lotus for season three. The Southern-born actress is known for starring in a slew of cult classics – her first major role was in Richard Linklater's comedy Dazed and Confused before she went on to grace the screen in the likes of Party Girl, Kicking and Screaming, The Daytrippers, The Doom Generation, Henry Fool, and The House of Yes.

Parker has called the Big Apple home since 1992, and in recent times, she has split her time between her chic Manhattan apartment and her charming farmhouse in upstate New York. However, in 2023, the star waved goodbye to the former haven in favor of an exciting venture that would see her remodel her Hudson Valley home.

In a new interview with The Times, she said: "It was too much to carry both. Now I need to put more windows in my kitchen and open it up a bit so I can hop on the counter and look at the birds. I’m obsessed with deVOL kitchens. But I still love the city, I go and stay with friends."

HELLO! takes a closer look at the stunning properties Parker has owned throughout her stellar career – each one more breathtaking than the last.

East Village Loft

Parker's first splurge in the property market was on a quaint East Village loft located on top of a 1845 brownstone at 119 East 10th Street. The apartment featured one bedroom and was adorned with the actress' love for all things vintage. The ceilings were decked with elegant wooden beams, while the floors boasted the original wide-plank design, complemented by striking exposed brick walls.

Parker was sure to add a modern twist with a wood-burning fireplace and she renovated the kitchen and bath. The actress sold her first home in 2008 for $1.3 million.

Greenwich Village Apartment

Following the sale, Parker moved into a one-bedroom co-op located at 30 Fifth Avenue in Greenwich Village. The $1.35 million apartment featured a welcoming foyer and a sprawling living room with 800 square-feet of built-in bookshelves. In true Carrie Bradshaw style, the swanky abode boasted three walk-in closets centered with a chic window seat.

Parker listed the property for $1.45 million in 2016 before it was snapped up by a buyer two months later.

Hudson Valley Farmhouse

The actress traded the hustle and bustle for the city's sidewalks for an idyllic country farmhouse as she travelled north to Ghent, New York. Parker acquired the 19th-century property in 2007 for a reported $650,000. The serene escape sits over 16 acres and overlooks the Hudson River. The farmhouse is bathed in rustic wood, earthy hues, and natural textures while also featuring a pool, pond, gazebo, and smokehouse.

Parker's current home is valued to be priced at approximately $950,000 today.

Chelsea Triplex

However, in 2019, Parker was lured back into city life as she purchased a chic Chelsea triplex at 365 West 19th Street in Manhattan for $1.495 million. The home dated back to 1910 and featured double-height ceilings set over exposed brick walls. With the expertise of designer Robert Ostro, the home was enhanced with a charming wooden fireplace, a sleek spiral staircase, a sunlit suite, and a rooftop terrace – earning its owner’s description as a "birdhouse with a nest on top".

The property was sold for $1.7 million in 2023.