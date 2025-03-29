Kelly Ripa has had over 3 homes in New York City – and they've all been totally different

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos can certainly afford the finer things in life, thanks to their estimated combined net worth of $160 million.

However, before they moved into their current $27 million Manhattan brownstone, which they recently gave a festive makeover that you can see in the video below, they lived in two other apartments in the city.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos transform $27m home for the holidays

"Our kids moved – we did switch places a lot," Mark said on Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday's episode.

"Our kids moved three times," Kelly added, referring to their children Michael, 27, Joaquin, 22, and Lola, 23.

"We were living Uptown, then we moved Downtown. Then we moved Uptown for a renovation, back Downtown," Kelly explained.

Mark previously shared a glimpse inside their first NYC home – and it is so different to their other two properties.

Upper West Side

© Instagram Mark and Kelly lived in an apartment on the Upper West Side

Kelly and Mark moved in together after meeting and falling in love on the set of daytime soap opera All My Children in 1995.

Following their 1996 Las Vegas wedding, the couple moved into an apartment on the Upper West Side at 200 W.60th Street.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark's first apartment has been updated and revamped

In September 2023, Mark shared an Instagram video of him revisiting their first home and while it has been renovated and updated, there are still a few reminders of their time there.

"Now, we had this apartment when we were first married, and Kelly was pregnant with Michael," he said.

© Instagram The outside space had incredible views

While the galley kitchen has been removed in favor of an open-plan design, the washer/dryer combo and satellite dish Mark installed remain to this day.

"It was nice back then, but this has obviously all been updated," he added before revealing the large wraparound terrace that boasts incredible views of Manhattan. "The key to this apartment was the outdoor space."

SoHo

© The Bayard Kelly and Mark's SoHo apartment had five bedrooms

Kelly and Mark certainly upgraded when they left the Upper West Side. In 2005, they splashed $9.5 million on a two-storey, five-bedroom penthouse on trendy Crosby Street.

The couple spent two years renovating the property and it featured dark wood flooring, a grand staircase, high ceilings, a kitchen with a huge center island, formal living and dining rooms and family rooms with a more relaxed vibe.

© The Bayard Kelly and Mark put their own stamp on their SoHo home

As well as a media room, the home had a huge 2,500-square-feet of outdoor space that boasted a hot tub, fireplace, comfortable seating, a secondary kitchen, and several flat-screen TVs.

Upper East Side

Kelly and Mark bought their $27 million, 7,796-square-foot Upper East Side townhouse 12 years ago and have since turned it into their "forever home".

"We've moved several times in our lives, but no matter where we go, for me, this is my forever home," Kelly explained to Architectural Digest.

"When I walked in here, I was like, 'This is the final place where I will live.' I love this house so much."

She added: "I don't want to sound morbid, but they'll have to carry me out of here feet first because I have gotten good and comfortable in this house."

© Instagram The foyer inside Kelly and Mark's home is incredible

The five-story home is a modern marvel, boasting touches of French and old Hollywood glamor, which Kelly revealed was inspired by the film Mommie Dearest.

It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, an extravagant foyer that resembles a hotel, and an elevator to take the family up to their rooftop, which has its own bar.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark live in their five-storey home alone after their three children moved out

Their communal spaces feature more grandiose art pieces, like a Gloria Vanderbilt painting, 1940s dining room chairs by artist and furniture designer Maurice Jallot, a Napoleon-style secretary desk, dual Art Deco-style armoires, and 18th-century tapestries.

"At first, we were sort of dubious on the idea of tapestries. I was like, we're still young people!" Mark confessed. But once they were hung, he came around to them. "They are super groovy."