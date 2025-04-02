King Charles' fun family plans at Sandringham home revealed 

King Charles III was forced to step back from the royal spotlight briefly due to side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment

HELLO! understands that the monarch is currently staying at his beloved royal residence, Highgrove Estate in Gloucestershire, but up in Norfolk there's an exciting April schedule ahead.

On Tuesday, the King's Sandringham team shared an update about the goings on at the property over the coming weeks. The jam-packed calendar includes a few activities that his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would adore.

Running on 15, 16, and 17 of April is a family forest school where expert teacher Nana Lavender takes families through the ancient woodlands on the estate to discover its living beauty. There's also a garden workshop on the same dates. A mini golf course will be open for various dates in the month and families will also be able to try their hand at archery.

For those looking for a more relaxing pastime, there's the 'Royal Signatures Through The Years' exhibition, showcasing a number of special paintings from the RHS Lindley Collection, which have been signed by members of the royal family. The restaurant will also be a hub of activity with a new menu and an afternoon tea offering.

Tripadvisor is awash with glowing reviews for the estate, with one patron writing: "Amazing estate, lovely walks through the woods. The cafe was amazing, superb cake and coffee. Lovely experience, love the area." Another added a review: " This was an amazing and beautiful experience; we found the place had a lovely calm atmosphere. We are in the restaurant and the food and service was impeccable. The shop had gorgeous items too and the fact they had a lovely garden shop was a really nice touch. One of the nicest lunch experiences I've had in this type of place."

Others implored the King to open more of his royal home for visitors. "House access [is] very limited" penned one member of the public and another added that the house tickets were "not worth the money".

King Charles' hospital stay

Royal fans have been worried for the monarch as last week, Charles was forced to cancel several engagements following a short hospital visit.

At the time, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that read: "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed.

"His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."