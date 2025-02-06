King Charles' Sandringham team issues unexpected closure notice

His Majesty King Charles' Sandringham team has taken to Instagram to notify members of the public of a last-minute closure of their restaurant.

On Thursday morning, their Instagram Stories read: "The Sandringham restaurant will be closed today." There was no further explanation about the closure.

On Thursday this notice was posted

The website also features a red banner to notify people about the closure.

When the restaurant is open, they serve breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea. "Our Afternoon Tea is served on Chelsea botanical porcelain, a design closely derived from a large collection acquired by Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and includes traditional recipes using many seasonal products grown on the Estate and the finest ingredients sourced locally," the website reads.

© Getty Sandringham is located in Norfolk

At the end of January, it was the Sandringham café that was closed to members of the public. The team did not disclose why the area was closed, whether it was for planned renovations or due to an unexpected reason.

From April, the house and gardens will be open for guests to tour, but for now, the surrounding parkland remains open for the public to enjoy. You can even join in a Parkrun on the grounds every Saturday at 9am!

© GC Images Sandringham Estate has over 700 homes on it

The King's Airbnb

Did you know that you can stay at an Airbnb on Charles' Sandringham estate? Influencer Laura-Ann Barr aka @all.thats.pretty has been to stay, and she told HELLO! all about it.

© @all.thats.pretty Laura-Ann loved the grounds

"I was also struck by the beautiful gardens and walled garden which comes with the property which were idyllic.

One surprising feature was what was inside the kitchen cupboards. "I couldn't believe the royal mug collection which had me deliberating which one to choose each morning for my morning cuppa."

© @all.thats.pretty Check out the cup collection

It also gives you a chance to glance into Charles' private property." To the right of the property there is also an out of bounds access to the royal household's greenhouses, which, from what we could see, stored urns and huge plant pots with royal cyphers, many florals for cut-flower displays and loads of chilli plants," Laura-Ann explained.

Clarence House

Despite having a plethora of royal residences to choose from, home for Charles has remained Clarence House since 2003.



Clarence House is home to King Charles

Following the death of the Queen Mother, Charles and Camilla took on the house and while they didn't touch many of the rooms, some did require renovations and modernisations, with the work taking place before the couple moved in.

The Morning Room is a frequently used space, the location of choice to host guests when they come to visit. It's a traditionally decorated room with an ornate fireplace, plenty of antiques and gold-framed artworks.

© Getty King Charles received King Felipe of Spain in the Morning Room

It is reported that the monarch grows organic fruits and vegetables in his private garden at his property.