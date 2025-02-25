King Charles opens doors to 'isolated' home where he recovered from cancer treatment

King Charles is set to welcome more than 20,000 people to his cherished Norfolk home, Sandringham this summer.

The monarch is playing host to Heritage Live, a live music festival held in the grounds of the Sandringham Estate - and one of the world's most legendary music stars is set to headline.

Following the success of the Heritage Live concerts in 2023, a sell-out event which saw Robbie Williams, The Who and Van Morrison perform to tens of thousands of fans, the Norfolk estate will play host to headline acts again this summer.





"The world's biggest-selling female artist of all-time, Mariah Carey is coming to the Royal Sandringham Estate for an exclusive UK headline show for Heritage Live!" read an exciting announcement shared to Instagram.

"The global superstar will be joined by very special guests @nilerodgers & CHIC and @eternalgroupofficial for this unique, once-in-a-lifetime event!"

King Charles opens the doors to his private home It's not the first time the monarch has welcomed members of public to the Sandringham Estate. Tickets to tour the house, gardens and details on how to visit St Mary Magdalene Church - where Princess Charlotte was christened - are available via the Sandringham website. View post on X An on-site café, restaurant and shop draws in regular visitors, whilst a Parkrun is held every Saturday morning on the grounds.

Despite its capacity to host several thousand visitors every year, Sandringham is also a home that provides total solace for the King. It was where he chose to receive his ongoing cancer treatment after being diagnosed in early 2024. © Getty Images The King spent much of his early stages of cancer treatment in Sandringham Former royal reporter Michael Cole told the Associated Press that Charles decided to go to the estate because he "needs isolation." He said: "Sandringham of all his royal properties, with the possible exception of Balmoral, where the weather is not terribly good at this time of year, is isolated. "It’s only 100 miles from London, but it is surrounded by its own grounds... He can be separate, because when you are having cancer treatment of any kind, infection must be avoided.’’

Sandringham: A beloved royal residence © Getty An aerial view of the Sandringham estate in 2003 Sandringham has long been one of the royal family's most precious royal residences. The much-loved country retreat of King Charles and Queen Camilla, which formerly belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II, has been where the royal family have traditionally spent Christmas together since 1988.

Queen Elizabeth II's grandfather, George VI, described the property as, "the place I love better than anywhere else in the world", and the monarch recorded the first Christmas broadcast there in 1932. © Shutterstock Queen Camilla and King Charles led the royals to St. Mary Magdelene Church on Christmas Day The Norfolk-based home includes an organic farm, sawmill, residential and commercial properties, local parishes and communities nestled in the heart of The Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The Sandringham Estate boasts 20,000 acres of land, making it the second largest royally-owned residence behind Balmoral Castle in Scotland, which has 50,000.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB