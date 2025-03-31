Reacher's Alan Ritchson displays muscular physique during shirtless beach jog with wife — see photos

Alan Ritchson revealed one of the secrets to his buff physique during a workout in Australia over the weekend.

The Reacher star, 42, was snapped out on a beach run with his wife, Catherine, where the pair showed off their passion for fitness.

The couple jogged along the shoreline with Alan opting to go shirtless and showing off his multitude of tattoos.

His wife donned a crop top and leggings for the outdoor workout.

It's not clear why Alan and his family are currently down under but they live an "on the road" lifestyle so that they can be together while he films Reacher.

© Carlos Costas / MEGA Alan and his wife enjoyed a workout on the Gold Coast

Family life

The pair share three boys, Calem, Eden and Amory, and they adore parenthood.

When he has time away from his show, Alan spends it with his brood.

He's also focused on fitness and keeps in shape with a gruelling workout routine.

© Carlos Costas / MEGA Alan's wife kept up with her 6ft 2 husband

Workouts

When he got the casting call for action hero Jack Reacher, he reevaluated his wellness regime.

"Up until then, my basic workout was pushups, pull-ups, dips, and sit-ups," he explained to Men's Health.

He now says he "punishes" himself with five workouts per week, and favors cable training at home.

© Getty Images Alan and Catherine have been together since high school

Cardio v Strength

Alan focuses on his upper body to achieve his buff look.

His training is imperative for his fight scenes but he admits he needs to focus on cardio more to keep up.

"Every time I think my cardio is on point, I go do a little fight training and I get gassed in three minutes and realize I'm not even close to what I should be."

Diet

Alan admits he has a huge appetite and eats whatever he wants but he's eager to find a balance.

"This is the thing; people will be like 'oh, he eats whatever he wants,'" he told Men's Health. "When I go into that gym, I'm like, 'I deserve to die for how I've eaten,' so I'm going to try to work myself to death.

"What I would love to find in my life is a balance, where I kind of eat healthy and then don't have to work quite as hard. But I'm not doing it yet. I like cookie dough too much."

High school sweethearts

Alan with his wife and their three sons

Alan and Catherine have been together since they met in high school.

They first connected in ballet class where they were both too intimidated to talk to one another.

He told Men's Health of the moment: "After the millionth time of us sitting next to each other, inches away, tying our shoes, so now it's super awkward, I was like, 'So I heard you ice-skate.'"

Alan added: "She was like the sweetest thing in the world."