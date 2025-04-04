Alan Titchmarsh's palatial greenhouse at £1.2m countryside home

It won't surprise you to learn that Alan Titchmarsh has the most stunning garden at his Grade-II listed farmhouse in Hampshire, where he lives with his wife, Alison.

The entire outdoor area that the couple are fortunate to own is preened and pruned to utter perfection, but one element of their garden takes the crown for the most majestic.

Alan, 75, has a palatial greenhouse in his garden where he grows his own produce and he's taken his fans and online followers inside the sprawling outdoor feature – and it's seriously impressive…

© Instagram This photo shows the greenhouse in nearly all its glory. Alan is standing proudly outside the glass building while filming some gardening content for his new YouTube channel, 'Gardening with Alan Titchmarsh', and the exterior shot shows how beautiful the conservatory-style greenhouse is. The glass roof with white detailing makes it look palatial and stands out in the garden area. Alan has placed plenty of shrubbery outside the structure to elevate it even more, including some beautifully manicured hedges.

© Instagram The inside of the glass structure is just as impressive. Alan is often filming 'how-to' videos and capturing helpful tips and tricks for his green-fingered fans and this snapshot shows just how packed full of plants his greenhouse is. The expert gardener has an array of potted plants and growing produce in his greenhouse, depending on the time of year, and this video showcased Alan celebrating spring's welcome arrival. Alan told the camera directly that it's not often he gets wildlife in his greenhouse, but that on a sunny day in early March, it was "abuzz" with bumble bees. The greenhouse is also kitted out with thermometers and propagators so that the broadcaster can get the most out of his plants.

© Instagram Another photo inside the conservatory shows that the structure is handy and in use year-round. This shot was taken at the end of last winter, and the condensation indicates how the greenhouse is temperature-controlled even through the harsher months to make sure he can keep his plants healthy throughout the changing seasons.

© Instagram This photograph, shared by the broadcaster, might be the most stunning. It looks straight from a story book with the conservatory in the background and a pretty pathway leading to a water feature in the centre of the lawn. The whole area stands out thanks to the bright red tulips contrasting beautifully against the lush green grass – a garden of dreams.

Alan Titchmarsh's private home in Hampshire

Alan and his wife, Alison, have been living in their Grade-II listed farmhouse in Hampshire for over two decades. The farmhouse is in Alton and today it's said to be worth around £1.25 million.

It's not just a garden that Alan looks after, the TV presenter also have livestock including chickens, horses and more on his property.