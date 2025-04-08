Princess Beatrice opens doors to palatial home - for first time ever 

Princess Beatrice resides in the Cotswolds with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, along with their two daughters Sienna and Athena, and Edoardo's son Wolfie. However, did you know that Prince Andrew's daughter also has a base in London, inside St James's Palace?

For the first time, the normally private residence will throw open its doors for visitors, with members of the public being able to have an exclusive tour inside.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice shares very rare look inside St James's Palace

The property's 500-year royal history is pretty spectacular as it was home to Henry VIII, played host to Queen Victoria's wedding to Prince Albert and King Charles III was officially proclaimed King at the Palace.

The tours include a look at the State Apartments and run from 11 April – 31 May.

Tickets are £85 per person and the 1.5-hour sessions run throughout the day between 10:30 am and 6:30 pm.

While visitors will get to bask in the incredible beauty of the venue, they will be prohibited from taking pictures as photography is banned inside the home and around the grounds.

Tours of St James's Palace have now sold out

Sadly, all dates are now sold out according to the Royal Collection Trust website, but perhaps the popularity will encourage the royals to open it for longer next year.

Signing up for email updates via the RCT is the best way to find out about any more tickets.

© Foundation of Light Visitors will not be able to take photos inside

Rural life in the Cotswolds

© Getty Images Beatrice resides in the Cotswolds

In 2021, Beatrice and Edoardo secured a sprawling farmhouse in the countryside, which is estimated to be worth £3.5 million. The six-bed residence has a private swimming pool and on-site tennis courts.

It has been reported that the couple converted an outbuilding into a guest house, and they also installed various security measures to keep out prying eyes.

© Getty Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice are raising their kids in the countryside

In an exclusive HELLO! interview with Gabriela Peacock, who is Beatrice's friend and nutritionist, the royal's wholesome life was revealed as Gabriela explained that idyllic walks are always on the agenda when they meet.

The family keep their private life largely under wraps, and we rarely see glimpses into their home, but we do get an idea about their interiors thanks to Edoardo's job.

The 41-year-old owns Banda Property, an interior and property company, and he's always sharing the most amazing rooms with jaw-dropping décor.

Most recently, an incredible London townhouse has been showcased on social media, and the interiors are out of this world.

A neutral children's room inside the house divided Edoardo's fan base, though. One adoring fan penned: "Wow this children's bedroom is so beautiful and calm. I absolutely love the train set." Others were not so taken by the muted palette of the room. "I rather pity the child made to live in this world; No toys, no chaos, no colour and no fun," a user commented.