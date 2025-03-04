Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo clarifies his use of AI images on Instagram

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has taken to his company Instagram account to set the record straight about the use of AI images on the feed.

His interior brand uses computer generated images to mock up ideas for their clients, but it turns out that the real-life photos are just as beautiful as the fake images.

In a post that compared the two different types of picture side by side, you’d struggle to tell the difference between the AI image and the actual photograph.

Alongside the series of photos, the caption read: "We are thrilled and proud to showcase a comparison between the CGI images we created in the past and the real project currently coming to life. At Banda, we take immense pride in our talented CGI team and their ability to craft visuals that perfectly align with our clients' expectations and desires, faithfully reflecting the final work we deliver.⁠

"Every CGI we produce is meticulously designed with the same attention to detail as the final project, ensuring a seamless transition from vision to reality. We look forward to sharing more of our ‘before and after’ transformations as our journey continues. Stay tuned for more!⁠

#BandaDesignStudio #DesignForLiving #Banda."

"Hard to tell which one is real," admitted one follower, and: "We love the reality even more although the CGIs are already stunning," added another.

The before and after images included a grand dining room with panelled walls, a modern lounge, a gorgeous kitchen, a chic study and an underground yoga studio.

The Instagram account has over 200,000 followers, and it is regularly updated to show work from all over the world. Fans were left reeling when a children’s bedroom with bunk beds was showcased, as the beautifully curated room looked oh-so chic. "Wow" and "dreamy" were among the comments on the stylish space.

We can only imagine how sweet the nursery for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo’s daughter Athena must be, as the royal couple have chosen not to share any images inside their family property in the Cotswolds.

The couple moved out of London in 2021, when they purchased a farmhouse in the countryside, estimated to be worth around £3.5 million.

Since acquiring the property, they have turned an outbuilding into a guesthouse and added security features such as large gates.

Holiday home

It has come to light that the family have access to a rather unique holiday home in Kenya to escape the glare of the limelight when required.

In a recent interview with Architectural Digest Middle East, Edoardo mentioned a family home in Africa. The piece reads: "Mozzi wrote his business plan while staying at his Olympic skier-turned-art dealer father's place in Lamu, Kenya."

Lamu is an island just off the shore of Kenya, and Lamu Old Town is a well-preserved Swahili settlement in East Africa. In fact, this location even inspired Edoardo’s business as 'Banda' means 'house' in Swahili.

It sounds like the perfect off-grid location for them to holiday undetected with their two daughters Sienna and Athena, and Edoardo's son Wolfie.