Louis Walsh's ultra-private London home from his iconic X Factor days

Louis Walsh's on-screen reunion with fellow X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne may be the most highly anticipated moment of the comeback of Celebrity Big Brother, well aside from the appearance of Princess Kate's uncle, that is.

But now that Louis has entered the Celebrity Big Brother house, the music maven has fans wondering what his real home is like. Surely the former manager of Westlife's own home couldn't be as garish as ITV's most iconic house?

© Shutterstock Louis and Sharon have publicly reunited in the Big Brother house

Louis opts to keep his home life out of the limelight in current times so glimpses behind the scenes of Louis' iconic boyband managing lifestyle are rare. But there was a certain moment in 2005 when the currently fiercely private star allowed thousands of people into his swanky London home – when he hosted the X Factor judges' houses round from his personal pad.

© Shutterstock Louis was one of the iconic X Factor judges of the 2000s

Although that was just one of Louis' personal pads. After earning his millions in the music management biz, Louis reportedly treated himself to properties in Dublin and Miami.

© Matt Frost The Big Brother house is a masterclass in dopamine dressing interiors

Take a look inside the London home Louis now keeps away from the public gaze. The brightly coloured touches make it seem like a moment in the dopamine-dressed CBB house was written in the stars…

Louis' kitchen © Alamy The former Boyzone manager posed for a dimly lit photo in his minimalist kitchen that featured shiny white cabinetry with silver hardware and grey granite worktops for a pared-back feel. The most unusual feature is Louis' unexpected collection of ornamental figures on horseback.



Louis' living room © Alamy Much like his kitchen, Louis' living room is minimalist to the extreme with little furniture, just a series of white armchairs to offset the warm wood flooring. As you would expect from a 2000s musical manager, the room featured a stack of CDs on show.



Louis' open-plan space © Alamy Another angle of Louis' living room showed his coffee table stacked high with magazines, how very 2000s, and a modest TV set.



Louis pop art © Alamy Spot the touches of CBB-worthy bold artwork that accessorized Louis' living room. The brightly coloured artwork breaks up the white walls and furniture that runs throughout the home.

Up close and personal © Alamy Louis posed for an up close and personal photograph in his kitchen which was pristine with little utensils on show but instead just a vase of pink lilies.



DISCOVER: Celebrity Big Brother 2024 full line-up: From Strictly star to former This Morning host