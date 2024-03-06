Louis Walsh's ultra-private London home from his iconic X Factor days

But now that Louis has entered the Celebrity Big Brother house, the music maven has fans wondering what his real home is like. Surely the former manager of Westlife's own home couldn't be as garish as ITV's most iconic house?
Louis opts to keep his home life out of the limelight in current times so glimpses behind the scenes of Louis' iconic boyband managing lifestyle are rare. But there was a certain moment in 2005 when the currently fiercely private star allowed thousands of people into his swanky London home – when he hosted the X Factor judges' houses round from his personal pad.
Although that was just one of Louis' personal pads. After earning his millions in the music management biz, Louis reportedly treated himself to properties in Dublin and Miami.
Take a look inside the London home Louis now keeps away from the public gaze. The brightly coloured touches make it seem like a moment in the dopamine-dressed CBB house was written in the stars…
Louis' kitchen
The former Boyzone manager posed for a dimly lit photo in his minimalist kitchen that featured shiny white cabinetry with silver hardware and grey granite worktops for a pared-back feel. The most unusual feature is Louis' unexpected collection of ornamental figures on horseback.
Louis' living room
Much like his kitchen, Louis' living room is minimalist to the extreme with little furniture, just a series of white armchairs to offset the warm wood flooring. As you would expect from a 2000s musical manager, the room featured a stack of CDs on show.
Louis' open-plan space
Another angle of Louis' living room showed his coffee table stacked high with magazines, how very 2000s, and a modest TV set.
Louis pop art
Spot the touches of CBB-worthy bold artwork that accessorized Louis' living room. The brightly coloured artwork breaks up the white walls and furniture that runs throughout the home.
Up close and personal
Louis posed for an up close and personal photograph in his kitchen which was pristine with little utensils on show but instead just a vase of pink lilies.