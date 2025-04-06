Henry Cavill sparks reaction as he resurfaces with very rare look inside his family home

Henry Cavill shared a rare social media update with his nearly 28 million Instagram followers, providing a few glimpses into his home.

The British actor, 41, has a few homes around the world, including home base in London, but often spends his time at his mammoth $5 million mansion on the shore of Lake Sherwood in California.

Henry's family

The home serves as both his escape from Hollywood (which is still just a few minutes away by road) while also serving as an abode for his growing family with longtime partner Natalie Viscuso. Take a look at some other celebrity homes below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 8 most jaw-dropping celebrity homes

Henry and the Hollywood agent welcomed their first child earlier this year while also fueling speculation of an engagement after nearly four years together.

While the actor keeps his relationship off social media, he didn't shy away from sharing a rare update on another one of his loves — food.

Henry's cooking adventures

The star took to his Instagram with several photos from his rustic home, with high wooden beam ceilings and marble countertops, working on the barbecue and cooking up a big batch of pasta on the skillet before settling for a meal in front of the radiator fireplace.

© Instagram Henry shared a new set of photos after a night of cooking at home

"Cook day!" he excitedly captioned his post. "Today we have two 35-day-aged Galician Rib Eyes. Galician beef is, in my opinion, the best in the world! Incredibly deep, beefy flavour. But I digress, we also have an olive fed wagyu tenderloin which has a really interesting flavour profile."

"All steaks were dry brined overnight and left to properly come up to room temperature (takes a while but allows the fat to render easily with the way I cook hot and fast)," he detailed.

Breaking down the pasta, he continued: "To go with the steaks — linguine with a garlic confit butter sauce! Which is a recipe I found online. It sounds fancy but it's just roast garlic blended with butter, rolled into a snazzy little sausage, cooled in the fridge, and then whisked in a pan with pasta water!"

© Getty Images Henry and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso have been together since 2021

Many fans were impressed by the star's knowledge of food, plus the delicious spread, leaving comments like: "Bro can cook too? What can't he do?!" and: "Superman. Warhammer expert. And now chef," as well as: "Please start a YouTube series called Cavill Cooks!"

Date night meals

The actor spoke with The Inquirer back in 2015 about his love for a good meal with wine, also dubbing it one of his favorite date night activities. "I have just refurbished my house in London and I had the bright idea to put a Spiral Cellar in there," he shared.

© Instagram His hearty meal quickly got fans in a frenzy

"It's this fantastic piece of kit and I still know nothing about wine," Henry quipped, adding: "I am going to start my education now because I have my cellar."

"The perfect evening with a special someone is either an evening in, where you cook and you have some wine at home or whatever is your poison of choice," the Man of Steel star enthused.

© Getty Images "There's something special about cooking with someone because it can be a social thing."

"There's something special about cooking with someone because it can be a social thing. You are applying all of the senses to your attraction as well."