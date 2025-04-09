Prince William apologises as he reveals immaculately organised bookshelves in rare home video

Video calls are a good chance to eye up someone's bookshelves, and it's no different in royal circles. Appearing in a video call for the Earthshot Prize, Prince William revealed his meticulously organised bookshelves. They were so immaculately neat it looked like a green screen, but no, it's in fact a room inside his Kensington Palace home.

At the start of the call, William was seen sitting down on a chair to chat, and he said: "Hi guys, sorry to keep you waiting in different time zones around the world." The smiling attendees didn't seem to mind, as the royal continued to chat to them from his royal home.

William was seen to be sitting in front of a fireplace with a large mirror above the mantle. The alcoves on either side of the chimney breast featured shelves with neatly lined up books, gold-framed paintings and two cream armchairs.

The prince may now reside permanently at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, but he regularly uses his London home when he's in the city for work.

Windsor move

The Wales family made the move to Windsor in 2022, and while at the time of the move, it was reported that the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose to move to the ultra-private property to be closer to Queen Elizabeth II, they also relocated in a bid to raise their children more 'normally'.

Princess Kate grew up in nearby Berkshire and her love of the countryside has likely spearheaded this move.

© Shutterstock The Wales family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

The children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, but it will be all change next year as Prince George will relocate for his secondary school education.

It's expected that he will attend a boarding school as it is royal custom, Prince William and Prince Harry boarded at Eton College during their secondary education, for example.

Adelaide Cottage is nestled away in a secluded corner of Windsor Great Park, and we've only seen glimpses inside the very private living quarters.

Second country home

A look inside the dining area at Anmer Hall

They also still have Anmer Hall, their countryside abode in Norfolk.

The ten-bedroom royal property was a wedding present from the late Queen and Kate and William used it as their first marital home. It then underwent £1.5 million worth of renovations and now has "bold and contemporary" décor inside.

The family try to spend as much time as possible at this property, escaping from the spotlight of royal life during weekends and holidays.

William previously admitted: "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful," on an Apple Time to Walk episode.