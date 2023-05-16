Prince William and Princess Kate's living room upgrades - did you spot them?

The Prince and Princess of Wales have opened the doors to their Kensington Palace home

Prince William and his wife Princess Kate released an intimate family video of their family preparing for King Charles’ Coronation Day, and it allowed royal fans to catch a glimpse inside their home at Kensington Palace.

The short but sweet video clips show the family’s sitting room as they one by one into the room dressed for the state occasion, but did you notice that the space has undergone some changes?

WATCH: The Wales family filmed inside Kensington Palace ahead of the coronation

We haven’t been able to have a good full look at their lounge area since the Obamas visited in 2016, and in the years that have passed, the family have switched up the furniture and given the room a revamp.

© Photo: Getty Images The Obamas visited in 2016

Firstly, one of the off-white sofas has been traded out for a trendy striped chair. Perhaps an abundance of seating is less of a concern now that the Waleses don't live there full time. Also, looking carefully at the window seats, although the structures have remained the same, the cushions have been changed, giving the space a more modern feel.

The main dressers and tables remain in the same places, however, the ornaments and photographs on them have been swapped out and moved around accordingly.

© Photo: Getty Images William and Kate's lounge has had a makeover since this picture

The flowers have also been swapped out for plants - again, creating a more modern vibe in the room.

When the couple first moved into the home it underwent a huge renovation project. Partly this was to bring the building up to date, removing asbestos and replacing old wiring, but it was also a chance for them to redecorate according to their own tastes.

The Waleses have a home inside the palace

According to Prince Harry, in his book Spare, his wife Meghan Markle had an astonished reaction to the interiors of William and Kate’s abode.

In Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, he recounts a visit he and his wife made to William and Kate's London residence, and Meghan couldn't believe her eyes.

Meghan was left astonished at William and Kate's interiors

Harry penned: "Willy and Kate invited us over for tea. To clear the air. June 2018. We walked over one late afternoon. I saw Meg’s eyes widen as we entered their front door, walked past their front sitting room, down their hallway, into their study. 'Wow,' Meg said several times. The wallpaper, the crown molding, the walnut bookshelves lined with color-coordinated volumes, the priceless art. Gorgeous. Like a museum.

© Kensington Palace Their palace home is beautifully styled

"And we both told them so. We complimented them lavishly on their renovation, though we also thought sheepishly of our IKEA lamps, our discount sofa recently bought on sale, with Meg’s credit card, from sofa.com."

Where do Prince William and Princess Kate live now?

The family now live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, and have done since September 2022. It was a considerable downsize from their former home, as it only has four bedrooms.

© Millie Pilkington Prince Louis is pictured being pushed in a wheelbarrow by mum Kate at Adelaide Cottage

We've seen a few glimpses inside their endless-looking garden, and it looks pristine. We're sure the three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all enjoy free reign of the outdoor space.

