Kylie Jenner shares sneak peek inside teenage bathroom as she bids emotional farewell to $13.5 million childhood mansion

Die-hard Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans can instantly spot Kris Jenner’s $13.5 million Hidden Hills estate thanks to its signature black-and-white checkered tile floors and dramatic spiral staircase. The property, which spans 8,860 square feet across a one-and-a-half-acre lot, served as the backdrop to the hit reality show.

The glossy foyer floors don’t just spark nostalgia for fans – Kylie Jenner herself has shared her emotional connection to the home, making a heartfelt final visit with sister Kendall Jenner before it was sold.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a video on her Instagram Story that captured a final walk-through of her childhood home. She filmed inside her teenage bathroom, showcasing its iconic glossy black tiles, illuminated vanity, and classic white wood cabinetry.

"Saying goodbye to my bathroom growing up," she said. "Cause we’re selling our house."

Kylie then filmed Kendall’s former bathroom, which featured a contrasting minimalist design with crisp white tiles, a sleek marble countertop, and polished silver hardware. "This was Kendall’s bathroom. Obviously the complete opposite."

The mother-of-two shared a final snap of the house's iconic foyer that looked untouched from the Keeping Up With the Kardashian days. A black candle-lit chandelier hung elegantly from the ceiling, while lush green plants added a touch of greenery to the floor.

Over the photo, Kylie penned: "So many beautiful memories."

According to People, Kris listed her former home on the market for an eye-watering $13.5 million in February. The momager purchased the Hidden Hills enclave back in 2010 for $4 million. The house boasts six bedrooms, a black, white, and chrome kitchen, a swanky bar, and an outdoor cabana that overlooks the stunning swimming pool.

Kris now resides in a sprawling $20 million mega-mansion located in the Ashley Ridge neighbourhood of Hidden Hills, California. The 16,500 square foot residence is located next door to Khloe Kardashian's home.

The house features eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an office, a luxe gym, a pool, and a spa. There also is an eight-car garage, a piano room, and a stunning dish room that is decked with designer dinnerware sets from Hermès, Gucci Herbarium, and Royal Copenhagen‘s Flora Danica porcelain pieces.

Kylie's new project

Meanwhile, Kylie has spent the last five years overseeing construction work on a mega-mansion in Hidden Hills, California. The 27-year-old purchased the land from Miley Cyrus back in 2020 for $15 million.

The home is set to feature 15 bedrooms, a sports court, an outdoor swimming pool, three on-site guest houses, and a 12-car garage.