Billionaire Kylie Jenner's kitchen at $36m family home is surprisingly normal

As the first of the Kardashian/Jenner clan to be named a billionaire, you'd be forgiven for thinking Kylie Jenner would opt for ultra-extravagant décor in her home, but a new photo shows that the mother of two keeps her home surprisingly low-key.

While the 27-year-old went all out when it came to her Halloween decorations and she's known to go overboard at Christmas too, the makeup mogul's home is refreshingly down-to-earth out of holiday season.

Kylie posted a photo of herself and her son Aire Webster, two, chatting in her kitchen – and it looks just like any other family home.

© Instagram Kylie and Aire in her kitchen

The photo sees Kylie leaning against her marble worktop, which sits atop pristine cream kitchen cabinets. Rather than the ultra-minimalist design Kylie's sister Kim opted for in her home, Kylie's countertop is covered in everyday kitchen gadgets, including a kettle, a set of knives, an air fryer, a silver mixing bowl and a large cake mixer.

It's no surprise Kylie has a kitchen full of gadgets and she has spoken in the past about her love of cooking. She shared in an episode of The Kardashians: "I love cooking. I cook for my kids. It brings me so much joy," as well as revealing she frequently cooks for the whole family on Thanksgiving, which falls next week.

On who helps her cook the special meal, Kylie added: "Kendall's the best sous chef and helps me for the past two years on Thanksgiving."

Kim Kardashian on the other hand, does not share her younger sister's love of culinary pursuits, with her daughter North recently revealing her mother had not cooked her a meal at home in two years.

© Getty Kim Kardashian doesn't love cooking as much as Kylie does

During a mother-daughter Q&A session, Kim asked North for her honest opinion about her cooking skills. North, always quick with a witty response, didn’t hold back.

"You haven’t cooked for us in a long time," North quipped, adding, "The last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago."

READ: Kylie Jenner's heartwarming pregnancy announcements with her two children

Kendall is also famously flawed in the cooking department, with a scene of her failing to chop a cucumber iconic among fans of the family.

Kardashians cooking and kitchens

While Kylie's kitchen is primed for her to whip up family meals, her sister Khloe's kitchen is less down to earth.

© Instagram Khloe's kitchen is different from Kylie's

Rather than a countertop covered in cooking tools, Khloe's kitchen and pantry are famed for being meticulously organised, with jars of perfectly arranged cookies on every surface. While we admire her dedication to a perfectly styled home, we have to say that Kylie's décor looks significantly more lived in! See inside Khloe's pantry below...

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more glimpses of Kardashian kitchens and seeing who hosts the family soiree this holiday season.