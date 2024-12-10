Kris Jenner's 'amazing' $250k addition to home divides opinion

Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian are busy dressing their lavish homes for Christmas, adorning sweeping staircases and airy entrance halls with towering trees, but their mother, Kris Jenner, has her mind on more permanent décor changes.

The Kardashian matriarch took to Instagram to share the latest addition to her home – and it certainly will have made a dent in her Christmas shopping budget!

Rather than a festive tree, Kris has added an ultra-modern light installation by artist Hap Tivey, comprising a glowing orange circle on a royal blue background, retailing between $50,000 and $250,000.

The art is part of Hap Tivey's Helios collection, which consists of moving-image wall works, each with a unique sequence of shifting light that varies in duration and intensity. The changes in color and light are carefully composed by the artist, occurring in the background and within the glowing circle, or sun shape, at the center of the work.

Though expensive, Kris likely has a little extra money in her pockets this month, as she recently collaborated with her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, on a range for her Khy clothing collection.

The new range sees Kris resplendent in an extravagant white coat, as well as smiling in a classy olive green ensemble.

Assuming Kris was paid to appear in the Khy campaign, she likely treated herself with her pay cheque – and it seems it was worth it. Clearly delighted with her purchase, Kris wrote on Instagram: "It has brought so much light and inspiration to my home," though the 69-year-old's followers were divided on her new addition.

Many fans in the comments section called the installation "amazing" and "so pretty," while others expressed their dismay at the bold piece, questioning exactly what it was.

Kris has hung the work of art in place of a TV on a large wall in her Calabasas home, situating the statement piece next to floor-to-ceiling windows, with sumptuous lounge chairs in front for her to admire the work of art.

As well as her new art, the Christmas spirit hasn't escaped Kris completely, as through her French doors, a twinkling Christmas tree can be seen.

No stranger to extravagant home additions, Kris also installed a luxury Pilates studio back in 2016, with her exact apparatus setting her back $8,300 – we hope she makes use of it!