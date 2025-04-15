Helen Flanagan has revealed that she's having to sell her £1 million family home amid her ongoing financial struggles since splitting from her former fiancé, Scott Sinclair.

The former Coronation Street star, who shares three children, Matilda, nine, Delilah, six, and Charlie, three, with the professional footballer, appeared on an episode of The Declutter Podcast, when she revealed her sadness over having to wave goodbye to the home where she raised her kids.

"It actually makes me sad that I'm going to be leaving soon because I actually put so much effort into it.

© Instagram Helen Flanagan has shared she will be selling her £1 million family home in Bolton

"When we moved, I put a lot of my savings into doing the house up and making it look really beautiful."

The 34-year-old continued: "But it's a big house. It's an eight-bedroom house, which is obviously really hard to keep on top of."

Helen Flanagan's £1m home she's leaving behind

After becoming accustomed to living in the large home, estimated to be worth £1 million and based in Bolton, Greater Manchester, Helen admitted that she feared she would struggle to adapt to living in a much smaller property.

"Obviously, I'll get used to it, I'm sure," she said during her podcast appearance. "But it will feel weird to downsize because I'm going to have to get rid of so much more, because all my beautiful furniture that I bought is designed for this house."

Helen's financial struggles have been the subject of headlines since earlier this year when she admitted she was struggling amid the split from the Bristol Rovers footballer after 13 years together. After being caught speeding twice in three weeks, Helen expressed during a court appearance that her job was at home and that earning was "difficult" as Scott works away, therefore having a license to take her kids to school was imperative. "Their dad works away. It's really difficult at the moment now for me to be earning money. I earn money on social media, but it kind of varies what I earn. I think there's a perception that I can afford a driver but that is far from the case." Meanwhile, Helen has posted plenty of photos and videos from inside her Bolton home through the years

© Instagram One snapshot from an Instagram video shows the inside of her plush kitchen. Helen has opted for a monochrome theme for the kitchen, complete with pristine white, glossy cabinets offset by a chic black splashback behind the huge double oven. The grey floor tiles add a luxe touch.

© Instagram The living room in the £1 million home carries a similar charcoal theme with grey herringbone flooring and a cosy light grey rug to add comfort underfoot. There is a large plush velvet grey sofa placed underneath the window, and to the side is a chrome console table with a large orchid in a vase placed on top, as well as other pretty ornaments.

© Instagram Helen has continued the grey scheme into the dining area. The herringbone flooring is carried through from the living room, and there are chic grey panels on the wall. Above a huge dining table is a decadent chandelier hanging from the ceiling, and the table has plenty of stunning quilted chairs for dining with friends and family.