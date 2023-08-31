Helen Flanagan reveals emotional reality of moving on from Scott Sinclair split

The former Coronation Street actress began dating in April 2023, nine months after her split from the footballer

Helen Flanagan, 33, has kept her cards close to her chest when it comes to dating following her split from her ex-fiance Scott Sinclair, 34, in July 2022.

However, the former Coronation Street actress made a rare confession about "dating as a single mum" and waiting nine months before she moved on from the Bristol Rovers footballer, with whom she shares three children: Matilda, Delilah and Charlie.

In a TikTok video, Helen addressed the end of their 13-year relationship, which began when she was just 19 and ended when she was 31. "He was like my one," she said, adding: "I was so in love with him."

She recalled their brief split when she was aged 22, stating: "My heart was actually broken. We were broken up for like six months but it wasn't really a breakup because we were sleeping together anyway."

© Getty Helen and Scott Sinclair split in June 2022

They rekindled their relationship and "quickly" fell pregnant with their eldest child, Matilda. Despite getting engaged in 2018 at Disneyland, they called time on their relationship in 2022, shortly before she appeared on I'm A Celebrity South Africa.

"Towards the end, we just kind of grew apart," said Helen, who confirmed they had parted ways in November when she said that she was single. She continued: "We broke up in July but I didn't really start dating until April so nine months after. It's wild out there!"

© Instagram The actress shares three kids with her ex

The actress admitted she decided to begin dating again after a trip to Paris with Matilda around Valentine's Day. Helen said she was on the Eurostar home when she set up a profile on a celebrity dating app which she didn't name, although we can assume it was Raya.

© Ricky Vigil M The former Coronation Street actress discussed her experience on dating apps

"I know a lot of women will get me. It is really weird when you start dating and you have been with someone for 13 years and you are totally out of touch," she laughed.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan's best looks of all time

While she didn't divulge any details about dates she's been on, she did reveal that her children are aware that she's moving on from their father.

"My little girl was like, 'Mummy's on a boy's app.' She thought it was hilarious," she laughed.

EXCLUSIVE: Why Carrie Hope Fletcher chose 'extravagant' green and orange wedding dress