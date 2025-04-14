Laura Hamilton unveils hotel-worthy bedroom transformation - on a 'budget'

Presenter Laura Hamilton sparked a major fan reaction on Monday when she unveiled her latest bedroom transformation.

The TV star, who has been busy renovating a property called East Bank Farm, shared snippets on her Instagram page, including photos of the plush hallway splashed with moody charcoal-grey paint, and snippets of four stunning twin bedrooms decked out with striking wallpaper, velvet cushions and matching wall panelling.

Laura, 42, was pictured beaming in the snapshots, proudly showing off her handiwork dressed in a pair of light wash jeans and a blue-and-white patterned shirt. She had her sunkissed blonde tresses swept over to one side, and added a slick of nude lipstick for a touch of glamour.

In her caption, the A Place in the Sun star wrote: "It's amazing how you can transform a house with a bit of paint and wallpaper! I've loved making over and restyling @eastbankfarm on a budget.

Laura is best known for presenting A Place in the Sun

"There is not a bit of pine in sight as I've painted it all and I've created some feature walls with some beautiful prints from @ilovewallpaper.co.uk."

Laura's fans and friends immediately flocked to the comments section in awe of the home makeover. One follower wrote: "Loooooove the purple!!," while a second chimed in: "Amazing what a difference can be achieved just by using the right colour tone. You've chosen well," and a third added: "It all looks fab. You've got great taste."

Laura's career

The star has co-presented A Place in the Sun for over a decade, combining her passion for property and travel. And during an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Laura revealed that she's very much in it for the long haul.

The presenter is passionate about travel and property

"As long as they want me as part of the family, then yeah," Laura said. "I love everything about it. I love people, I love property, I love travel."

She added: "You do make such a massive difference in people's lives. Not only the people that are watching the show at home that want to be inspired by what they see but the people that you're actually helping [to find] a property.

"So, as long as they want me, I'll be there."

Laura's two children

The property guru is a doting mother to Rocco, ten, and Tahlia, nine. The sibling duo have been lucky enough to join their mum on numerous trips abroad over the years. "It's been their life since they were three weeks old," Laura previously told us.

© Instagram Laura is encouraging Rocco and Tahlia to try out different hobbies

"Travel is the most amazing thing for children and I always tell them how lucky they are. They definitely don't take it for granted."

Musing on their future, the mother-of-two shared: "I want my children to follow what they want to do and become who they want to become, and whatever that is, I'm fully supportive of it."