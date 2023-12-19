Helen Flanagan rocks flippy mini skirt in hotel-worthy hallway

Helen Flanagan looked stunning as she posed inside her family home on Monday, rocking a pleated mini skirt.

The former Coronation Street star looked beautiful as she showcased her modern and minimalist hallway in all its glory, offering fans a never-before-seen glimpse inside the abode. Helen, who lives with her three children Matilda, seven, Delilah, five, and Charlie, two, since splitting from her fiancé of 13 years Scott Sinclair, looked gorgeous in her white pleated mini and velvet bustier top.

The 33-year-old soap star's icy blonde locks were pinned back into a low bun while a slick of frosty pink lipstick enhanced her plump pout.

Her low-slung pleated skirt was perfectly paired with her festive black top with scalloped trim on the bodice, an asymmetric hemline, and faux-fur trimmed cuffs. A pristine French manicure completed the I'm A Celeb alum's look.

She posted on Instagram: "It's giving Elsa," referencing the ice queen in the hit Disney film Frozen, which her little girls are big fans of.

It was Helen's beautiful home that really caught our eye in the background of the snaps, however. The previously unseen look at her hallway revealed a black-painted banister and a jute stair runner.

Pride of place was given to a large black mirror in the hallway, resting on top of a trinket-laden table.

A large silver vase was on display next to a scented candle and some matching ornamental pots, all in keeping with her monochrome colour theme.

Helen moved to her home in the North West in August 2021, describing it as her "forever home".

Helen shares her modern North West abode with children Charlie, Delilah and Matilda

The blonde beauty has adhered to the same neutral palette throughout the house, including her recently renovated bathroom.

This autumn, Helen unveiled the finished room complete with a matte black rolltop bath and sleek black toilet. She's certainly a braver woman than us – from experience, matte black is a nightmare to clean!

WATCH: Helen shows off beautiful new bathroom at modern home

A stunning marble tiled wall perfectly complemented the herringbone flooring, and several trailing houseplants added a homely touch to the sleek design.

Another highlight of the modern property is her children's epic Harry Potter-themed playroom.

The ceiling was given a magical makeover and painted with stars and Hogwarts acceptance letters, while Harry's famous broomstick, the Nimbus 2000, hangs above the door.