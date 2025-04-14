Justin Bieber's $133k a month London rental on 'Billionaires Row' he abandoned

Justin Bieber, his wife Hailey and their baby son Jack live in a staggeringly impressive mansion in Beverly Hills worth $25 million.

The Grammy Award-winning popstar and his Rhode Beauty founder wife have been fortunate enough to own multiple properties together since they tied the knot in 2018.

However, before the global megastar, 31, decided to settle down with Hailey, 28, he was once the resident of a mammoth property in London.

The 'Baby' hitmaker once lived in the English capital on a road aptly nick-named 'Billionaires Row', where he was renting a huge 15-bedroom house that set him back a cool $133k (£108k) a month.

Justin Bieber's short-lived time in London

According to the Evening Standard, Justin began renting the home on Bishop's Avenue in North London, the most expensive road in the area, in 2016, around the time he was touring in the UK and Europe for his 'Purpose' album.

The then-22-year-old decided to start living in London after previous visits made him fall in love with the city. It was also reported at the time that he would divide his time between London and Los Angeles.

The house was enormous and featured many luxury elements that explained the hefty price tag.

It came with 15 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, multiple dining and lounge areas, two fully-fitted, professional-style kitchens, not to mention its 2.5 acres of land, a generous helping for a city abode.

The house, 27k-square-foot in size, also had both indoor and outdoor pool areas, plus a five-car garage, private movie theatre, tennis courts and a sprawling courtyard in the gardens.

However, it seems Justin's time in Blighty was short-lived as he rented out the house for less than a year. Instead, he decided to leave London behind after a flying visit and return to sunny California.

In 2017, Justin metaphorically passed over the keys to actress Salma Hayek and her business mogul husband, François-Henri Pinault, who have been renting the luxury property ever since.

The Biebers' eye-watering property empire

Justin has owned countless homes over the years.

Since shooting to fame in the early 2010s, he's called multiple properties in Los Angeles his own, including a Beverly Hills penthouse, a party pad known as The Lake Hollywood House, and the infamous 'salad spinner' home, which he rented out for $60k a month.

These days, he counts his $25 million mansion in Beverly Hills as his own with Hailey and their son.

But Justin also owns a Palm Springs abode worth $16 million, plus a Lake House property in Canada.