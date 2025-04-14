Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Justin Bieber's $133k a month London rental on 'Billionaires Row' he abandoned
Justin Bieber with his hands crossed standing in a suit while walking red carpet at the MET Gala© Getty Images for The Met Museum/

The singer now lives in Beverly Hills with his wife, Hailey Bieber

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
Justin Bieber, his wife Hailey and their baby son Jack live in a staggeringly impressive mansion in Beverly Hills worth $25 million

The Grammy Award-winning popstar and his Rhode Beauty founder wife have been fortunate enough to own multiple properties together since they tied the knot in 2018. 

Hailey and Justin Bieber in loved-up images© @justinbeiber
Justin and Hailey Bieber live in Beverly Hills, California

However, before the global megastar, 31, decided to settle down with Hailey, 28, he was once the resident of a mammoth property in London. 

The 'Baby' hitmaker once lived in the English capital on a road aptly nick-named 'Billionaires Row', where he was renting a huge 15-bedroom house that set him back a cool $133k (£108k) a month. 

Justin Bieber's short-lived time in London

According to the Evening Standard, Justin began renting the home on Bishop's Avenue in North London, the most expensive road in the area, in 2016, around the time he was touring in the UK and Europe for his 'Purpose' album. 

The then-22-year-old decided to start living in London after previous visits made him fall in love with the city. It was also reported at the time that he would divide his time between London and Los Angeles. 

Exterior shot of house on Bishops Avenue in London that Justin Bieber once called home© Jacob Carter/Shutterstock
The house on Bishops Avenue in London that Justin Bieber once called home

The house was enormous and featured many luxury elements that explained the hefty price tag. 

It came with 15 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, multiple dining and lounge areas, two fully-fitted, professional-style kitchens, not to mention its 2.5 acres of land, a generous helping for a city abode. 

The house, 27k-square-foot in size, also had both indoor and outdoor pool areas, plus a five-car garage, private movie theatre, tennis courts and a sprawling courtyard in the gardens. 

Justin Bieber on the red carpet© Getty Images
The Grammy Award-winning singer lived in London while he was touring in 2016

However, it seems Justin's time in Blighty was short-lived as he rented out the house for less than a year. Instead, he decided to leave London behind after a flying visit and return to sunny California.

In 2017, Justin metaphorically passed over the keys to actress Salma Hayek and her business mogul husband, François-Henri Pinault, who have been renting the luxury property ever since. 

The Biebers' eye-watering property empire 

Justin has owned countless homes over the years.

Since shooting to fame in the early 2010s, he's called multiple properties in Los Angeles his own, including a Beverly Hills penthouse, a party pad known as The Lake Hollywood House, and the infamous 'salad spinner' home, which he rented out for $60k a month. 

Justin and Hailey Bieber pose on their stunning garden terrace© Instagram
Justin and Hailey Bieber's Beverly Hills abode is worth $25m

These days, he counts his $25 million mansion in Beverly Hills as his own with Hailey and their son. 

But Justin also owns a Palm Springs abode worth $16 million, plus a Lake House property in Canada.

