King Charles' unexpected Easter gesture for son Prince William

While His Majesty King Charles III will likely be at Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday as per tradition, his Sandringham estate in Norfolk has a fabulous itinerary of fun.

On Tuesday, the Sandringham Instagram account shared a post about their upcoming plans for the kids this Sunday. It read: "Join us this Easter Sunday for an Easter egg trail in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance."

The reason Charles' eldest son Prince William will be particularly pleased about this event is that he used to work for the East Anglian Air Ambulance from 2015 to 2017.

Sandringham have an epic Easter egg hunt planned

When William stepped down from his role after two years, he said: "It has been a huge privilege to fly with the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"Following on from my time in the military, I have had experiences in this job I will carry with me for the rest of my life, and that will add a valuable perspective to my royal work for decades to come.

© Photo: Getty Images William worked for the air ambulance for two years

"As part of the team, I have been invited into people's homes to share moments of extreme emotion, from relief that we have given someone a fighting chance, to profound grief.

"These experiences have instilled in me a profound respect for the men and women who serve in our emergency services, which I hope to continue to champion even as I leave the profession.

© WPA Pool William has a profound respect for his former colleagues

"I am hugely grateful for having had this experience."

Did you know the royal got paid a salary for his work? But he chose to donate it back to the charity instead of keeping it for himself.

Easter fun in Montecito for the Sussexes

© Netflix Harry and Meghan hiding the Easter eggs in their garden

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no doubt be busy planning this year's Easter fun with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at their idyllic Montecito mansion.

The Sussexes have previously shared a look at the sweet Peter Rabbit-themed egg hunt they created for Archie in their garden in 2021, when Meghan was pregnant with Lilibet.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland was also on hand to help with the set-up.

Norfolk break for the Waleses

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The family are enjoying a well-deserved break

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are currently enjoying a month off from Lambrook School in Berkshire.

The family have reportedly travelled to Norfolk to spend time at their country residence, Anmer Hall. So they will be very close to the Sandringham egg hunt if they fancy joining in the fun, or perhaps they will do their own in the privacy of their own sprawling garden.

There's a chance the whole family will be in Windsor for the traditional Easter service, an event they missed last year amid Princess Kate's cancer treatment.

© In Pictures via Getty Images Members of the Royal Family to attend the Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on 9 April 2023

While the break will likely include copious chocolate consumption and lots of outdoor fun just like the plans for children across the country, there could also be a fair bit of homework involved as the kids prepare for end-of-year exams.