Princess Charlotte is 'doing exams' in fresh update about school life

The Prince of Wales shared a new update on his daughter Princess Charlotte as he took part in a walkabout at a D-Day event in Portsmouth on Wednesday.

Speaking to you a young royal fan, who enquired after his nine-year-old daughter, Prince William bent down and explained: "Charlotte's at school, Charlotte's got exams." Watch the video below…

WATCH: Prince William shares sweet moment with young royal fan

He added: "Yes, she's got tests – she wasn't looking forward to it this morning." However, just like any other parent, the royal dad-of-three crossed his fingers and said: "Hopefully it's all gone well."

Princess Charlotte and her two brothers, Prince George, ten, and six-year-old Prince Louis, are students at Lambrook school in Berkshire. The family moved to Windsor in the summer of 2022 and swiftly became new pupils here.

However, it's been an unsettling time for the Wales family of late, with Princess Kate receiving preventative chemotherapy.

© Pool The royal childen attend Lambrook School

Princess Kate, whose last public outing was with the royal family on Christmas Day, will likely be missing being so involved in her children's day-to-day lives while she continues treatment.

Meanwhile, Prince William has been determined to make his family a priority, now more than ever, and is fitting in royal visits and engagements around the school day.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! earlier this year, Majesty magazine’s Editor-in-Chief and royal author Ingrid Seward explained how King Charles gave William his blessing to step back from work for a bit, while Kate recovers post-surgery.

© Getty Princess Charlotte turned nine on 2 May

The monarch has allowed his son to be the family man he wants to be. "Charles always put duty first because that's what his mother did," Ingrid said on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast.

"And that's what Diana decided she wouldn't do. I think Charles has encouraged William to spend more time with the family and also said to William, 'I don't want you to take on any royal duties until you absolutely have to' because you remember we criticised William the work-shy? "

And that was his father very much saying, 'You don't have to do this, be with your young family. Enjoy it while you can. You've got years and years and years of royal duties to do.'"