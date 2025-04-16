Princess Anne's sombre plans to leave Gatcombe Park home next week

Princess Anne, 74, is set to leave her beloved royal home, Gatcombe Park, next week, and it's going to be a harrowing occasion.

The Princess Royal is due to visit Turkey for a royal visit on 24 and 25 April, and according to a Buckingham Palace announcement, during her stay she will attend memorial services on the Gallipoli peninsula.

The press release explains her sombre itinerary – it reads: "On Thursday, The Princess Royal will attend the Turkish, French, United Kingdom, Commonwealth and Irish memorial services on the Gallipoli peninsula.

"As President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), Her Royal Highness will visit the grave of Lieutenant Colonel Charles Doughty-Wylie, who was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross for Gallantry in the Gallipoli campaign.

The ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) Dawn service is held at Anzac Cove in commemoration of the 109th anniversary of Canakkale Land Battles on Gallipoli Peninsula in 2024

"On Friday, The Princess Royal will attend the Dawn Memorial Service at Anzac Cove on the Gallipoli peninsula. Following the service, Her Royal Highness will conduct audiences with the Prime Minister of New Zealand and the Governor-General of Australia.

"The Princess Royal will conclude her visit by attending the Australian and New Zealand memorial services."

Previously, Anne's brother King Charles had attended the events and now she takes on the duties. She will be attending alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

While the pair won't be at home on their Gatcombe estate, it's likely there will be staff present to take care of things. Plus, Anne's daughter Zara Tindall lives on the same estate at Aston Farm with her husband Mike and their three children.

Anne's concerns

Anne has been very transparent about her "worries" regarding her beloved home, expressing her concerns about the future there.

In an interview with Country Life magazine in 2009, the King's sister spoke about her life at home, where she has a working farm. In the past, she has used the large estate to host events like the Festival of British Eventing, although it has failed to run in recent years.

"I do worry that one day we'll be told that we can't have organic status anymore," she said. "Even picking up people’s hay and other rubbish from their (horse) lorries could threaten our organic status. And having the great British public tramping around is hardly organic," she said.

Speaking to Countryfile previously, Anne's candid comments revealed that she doesn't take her luxury living situation for granted. Talking about the farm and her home, she said: "This is not something that comes free, this has got to pay its way, otherwise I can't stay here."

What's Gatcombe Park like?

The Grade II-listed property is reported to have five main bedrooms, four secondary bedrooms, four reception rooms, a library, a billiard room and a conservatory. Take a look:

Princess Anne's study This black and white snap was taken in 1983, and it includes Anne's ex Mark Phillips. The room, which appears to be a study, has a large white bookcase is mounted on the wall. The shelves are decorated with plenty of books, trinkets and framed photos, giving the room a warm and cosy feel. There are also horse ornaments on the bookcase, perfect for Anne as a self-confessed horse lover and former Olympic equestrian.

Princess Anne's lounge During the pandemic, Anne shared a photo of herself and Tim watching the rugby together. The relatable room has a but of clutter and a lot of sentimental items, and that struck a cord with onlookers. "I love that their house looks like anyone's house," added one, with another saying: "I love the lived-in cosy look."

Princess Anne's home for daughter Zara Anne's daughter Zara and her husband Mike moved into a beautiful cottage on Aston Farm in 2013. The exterior shows it is a brick property with idyllic surroundings. According to MailOnline, the couple splashed out on giving the Grade II-listed farmhouse a modern, high-tech revamp including installing a games room and brand new kitchen before they moved in.



Princess Anne's party barn In a Vogue interview, Anne's now-not-so-secret party barn was revealed by Mike Tindall. The interview reads: "At the centre of the farm is a converted barn known to all as 'the party barn' with a bar and catering facilities, giant screen and lounges that combine to make it the perfect setting for a gathering of old friends." Mike showcased the space in this Instagram snap, revealing the room's striking beams, bar stools and modern decor.