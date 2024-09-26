Zara Tindall's epic feature inside 'party barn' at Aston Farm home

It is no wonder that Zara Tindall has opted to stay living on the Gatcombe Park Estate she grew up on.

Not only is her farmhouse, Aston Farm, the most idyllic place to raise her three children, but it also has its own "party barn" with an ultra-modern touch.

© Getty Zara and Mike Tindall live in the Cotswolds

In a sit-down interview, royal fans caught a glimpse inside the kitchen at the barn she shares with her husband Mike Tindall. Facing the large oak dining table was an enormous flat-screen TV that had been built into the wall with wood panelling and a formidable speaker.

© William Hill Spot the TV in Mike and Zara Tindall's kitchen

The impressive piece of kit is not something you may expect from a royal farmhouse kitchen - not only is it exceedingly modern but its positioning opposite the dinner table is thought to be controversial for some parents raising young children.

Elsewhere in the space, the mother of three has beautiful midnight blue cabinetry and industrial-style pendant lighting. The exposed brick walls maintain the farmhouse chic feel.

© Instagram Mike Tindall shared this photo from inside their party barn

In a 2022 interview with Vogue, the 'party barn' was revealed for the first time: "At the centre of the farm is a converted barn known to all as 'the party barn' with a bar and catering facilities, giant screen and lounges that combine to make it the perfect setting for a gathering of old friends."

Zara and Mike's family home

The Tindalls don't live with Princess Anne in the main manor house but the 700-acre estate affords them plenty of room with enough privacy to raise their young family.

© Tim Graham Princess Anne lives in the manor house at Gatcombe Park

Unsurprisingly, their bolthole has a private gym for the sporty couple, as well as a modest home office.

Their newly-wed home

The couple's home they shared in Cheltenham at the point of their engagement was poles apart from the Gatcombe Park estate.

The former Olympic equestrian and her rugby star beau formerly lived at Halsey House which went up for sale in went up for sale for £1.2 million in 2013. The four-storey house increased in value to £1.69 million by 2017.

© AFP Zara and Mike announced their engagement outside their Cheltenham home

Knight Frank's Nick Chivers, who listed the property, told the Daily Mail, "The Tindalls weren't here that long but they refurbished it to what it is now.

"The current owners bought it from them and have gone on to improve it further by building a double garage which completes the package. The house is detached, which is pretty rare for townhouses in Cheltenham, and there are lots of great amenities close by. The basement could be used as a separate self-contained apartment, so it's a massively flexible property."

© Getty Zara and Mike lived in Cheltenham before they had children

The home had a modern interior featuring a jacuzzi-adorned gym, a cinema room, and a bathroom with a large tub and walk-through shower.