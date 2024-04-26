Princess Anne's personal touch in charming living room at Gatcombe Park

Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence live at Gatcombe Park on the endless Gatcombe Estate. The royal couple has acres of land and a 19th-century country house to enjoy, but they have certainly made sure there are many personal touches at their Gloucestershire residence.

In a previous video shared by the royal family in 2020, Princess Anne, 73, was helping her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, with a Zoom call. At the time, the country was in lockdown and this meant that even the royals were subject to the perils of online engagements and internet meetings.

Her Late Majesty was filming from a room inside Windsor Castle, with the camera allowing viewers to see the incredible backdrop of the stateroom, full of ornaments, large portraits and plenty of seating.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Princess Royal lives at Gatcombe Park

The Princess Royal, meanwhile, was filming from Gatcombe and in the background, many personal touches inside her home were visible on the screen.

Anne, who is mother to Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, had plenty of framed family photos, including one of her daughter's wedding to former England rugby star Mike Tindall in 2011.

But on the shelving cabinet just behind her, Anne had scattered a number of animal ornaments across the glass shelves. Anne had on display an array of birds, rabbits and more neatly arranged behind her, no doubt a nod to her love of animals and wildlife.

Watch the video below to see inside Anne's charming living room...

WATCH: Princess Anne and the late Queen Elizabeth II join Zoom call from their royal residences

The Princess Royal remains a keen equestrian and still regularly rides horses, having been a successful Olympic eventer in the 1970s. Zara has continued this passion for horse riding and herself has become a professional equestrian, having competed in numerous competitions including the 2012 Summer Olympics, at which she received a silver medal in eventing.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne and her husband Timothy enjoy having their family nearby.

© Getty Images Gatcombe Park is where Princess Anne resides

Zara, Mike and their three children, Mia, 10, Lena, five, and Lucas, three, also live on the Gatcombe Estate in a stunning farmhouse they moved into in early 2013 after selling their Cheltenham home, Hallery House, for £1.2 million.

Peter Phillips also has a residence at Gatcombe. Princess Anne's son lived there previously with his ex-wife Autumn and their two daughters, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12. Autumn and Peter announced their separation in 2020.

MORE: 6 royals who look strikingly similar to their siblings: from Queen Camilla to Princess Kate & more

MORE: 8 adorable baby photos of Zara Tindall with her mother Princess Anne

© Samir Hussein Zara and Mike Tindall also live on the Gatcombe Estate

Princess Anne has lived in the main house since the 1970s after her late mother gifted her the sprawling Georgian residence.

With five main bedrooms, four guest bedrooms, four reception rooms, a library, a billiard room and a grand conservatory, Princess Anne's property offers plenty of room for hosting and sits atop a hill overlooking the incredible rolling hills of the countryside estate.