John Travolta reassures fans after sharing candid bedroom photo inside $3M family home 

John Travolta is making memories with his children Ella, 25, and Ben, 14, who he shares with his late wife Kelly Preston.

The Grease star gave fans a glimpse into how the family spent their Easter Sunday morning by sharing a rare photo taken from inside their home in Florida.

The award-winning star took to Instagram to post a picture from inside his bedroom, where their family dog Peanut was seen eyeing up a Lindt Easter bunny.

John Travolta shared a photo inside his bedroom taken of his dog Peanut eyeing up his Easter chocolate

In the caption, he was quick to reassure fans that Peanut would not be getting the chocolate - which is not good for dogs. "Happy Easter from me, Ella, Ben and Peanut! (Not to worry, she won’t eat the chocolate bunny.)"

The snapshot also gave a rare look inside John's bedroom, which appears to have a grey and white color scheme, complete with a plush headboard.

The Grease star reassured fans Peanut wouldn't be eating the chocolate

Peanut was taken in by the Travolta family after John met him on Oscars night back in 2022. Jamie Lee Curtis had brought Peanut - who was called Mac N Cheese at the time - out on stage to honor the late actress Betty White, who was a huge advocate for animal welfare.

John quickly fell in love with the puppy and held her for half an hour, before following up with the animal shelter the following day to adopt her for his son Ben. He later shared the happy news with fans on Instagram, posting a picture of himself, Peanut, and Ben. He wrote: "Ben adopted this dog from last [night's] Oscar tribute to Betty White. Thank you @curtisleejamie & @pawworks."

Another photo taken inside John's family home of his son Ben with Peanut

John paid tribute to Peanut in June, posting a throwback photo of him as a puppy on Oscars night, alongside the caption: "The day we adopted Peanut on Oscar night! She’s brought the biggest joy to our family."

While John's family home boasts a lot of lavish features, including a gym, swimming pool and even a functioning airport, there is a lot of home comforts too.

John Travolta and his children Ella and Benjamin

Homes expert, James Mellan Matulewicz, CEO & Creative Director at Bobbi Beck, gave his views to HELLO! on what makes John's family home so special. Unlike many celebrity homes, it has a lot of personal touches.

He explained: "Many celebrity properties can end up feeling more like adverts for hotel rooms, where designer aesthetics can dominate so much that the house ends up feeling impersonal. This is something that Travolta family has managed to avoid in their Florida estate, which is quite clearly a sanctuary that prioritises home comforts over aesthetics."

John lives in a $10m home in Florida

John added: "Making a 7000 sq ft property feel cosy can be a challenge, but it's something that John and his family have managed to achieve. The Travolta property has a mixed tile throughout the rooms, rather than a single aesthetic through the house. "This design approach can create a more relaxing space because, while the design choices are eclectic, they feel very personal and ultimately, personal touches are what turn houses into homes."