Prince Andrew's magical sanctuary showcased in fresh photos as he remains silent

Sarah Ferguson took to Instagram to wish her loyal followers a happy Easter, and alongside her wishes, she included a selection of outdoor snaps, presumably taken in the grounds of Royal Lodge.

The post read: "Happy Easter to all! May your day be filled with love, laughter, and a little bit of chocolate," and the first photo was of the Duchess riding a bicycle with a basket on the front, with an ecstatic expression on her face.

The following images were nature shots; one of an idyllic woodland tunnel covered in beautiful pink flowers with a bed of petals on the floor, another of a patch of brightly coloured daffodils and a final image of a close-up of a daffodil.

With large expanses of lawns, stunning trees and immaculate flower beds, the grounds are very impressive indeed.

The outdoor space at Royal Lodge appears to be one of Sarah's favourite features as she used to frequently record her YouTube channel with a garden backdrop.

The grounds are lovely

The interiors are just as impressive with grand rooms, a bright and airy conservatory and multiple kitchens.

While the Duchess still lives with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, and she has done for years, she has previously admitted that she doesn't class the £30 million residence as her "home".

© Shutterstock Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, the home of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah The Duchess of York

In an interview with The Telegraph, Sarah confessed: "When I'm in the UK, I'm lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge. I wouldn't call it my home as that would be presumptuous."

The King's brother reportedly signed a 75-year lease on the Royal Lodge in 2003, and despite calls for him to be kicked out of the royal residence due to his criminal links, he remains living there.

According to royal expert Robert Hardman, it will be money and not reputation that could cause Andrew's exit.

Royal Lodge is leased by Andrew

Speaking on the Palace Confidential podcast, he voiced his concerns over the prince's future at his beloved home.

"The Duke of York has a lease, and so long as he can pay the significant cost, we’re talking millions, for security and maintenance, then that will continue," he explained. Continuing: "The worry is where that money is going to come from given that he doesn't have any obvious source of income.

© Photo: Instagram The conservatory at Royal Lodge is stunning

"So if the moment comes when he can’t foot the security, because it is outside the Windsor Estate, then the lease would have to be called in. But for now, we will wait and see."

Sarah's gone offline

In the summer of 2023, the royal announced she was "taking a break" from her YouTube videos as she recovered from her breast cancer surgery, and her channel with over 60,000 subscribers hasn't been updated since.

Although it is not known why Sarah has taken a prolonged break from her videos, the cessation of content does tie in with reports of Prince Andrew reportedly being asked to leave his royal property.

Historic photos of Royal Lodge:

Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret Princess Elizabeth II and her sister Princess Margaret were caught playing a game of cards on the floor of one of the rooms at Royal Lodge. It appears to be one of the upstairs rooms with just treetops visible through the large windows. A telephone was propped on the windowsill, an old landline with a corded receiver.



© Getty Images Princess Elizabeth and her playhouse In 1932, when the Queen was six years old, the people of Wales gifted her an incredible life-sized playhouse complete with running water, electricity, a fully-functioning kitchen and bathroom, and a living room and bedroom.



© Alamy A historic photo of the exterior of Royal Lodge showing the exterior terrace and traditional windows.

The swimming pool The black-and-white image, shot in 1942, shows the late Queen Elizabeth II alongside her sister Princess Margaret and their father King George VI collecting water from the pool. It is positioned at the bottom of a gentle rolling bank, creating an idyllic setting for an outdoor dip.