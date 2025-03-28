Princess Lilibet's £450 feature inside Montecito nursery that's never been pictured

It's not surprising that Princess Lilibet, the adorable three-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is growing up with a little luxury.

Though her nursery in the family's Montecito home has never been photographed, we know a bit about the extravagance of her dedicated room.

Harry and Meghan requested a few incredibly special items from DockATot for the sister of Prince Archie, including their swoonworthy Tent of Dreams.

© Instagram Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Priced at £450, the tent is perfect for any little one's imaginative playtime, but with a little bit of a twist – including tassels, bobbles and a gorgeous pink rose print, it's a perfect piece for a royal tot's tea parties or games.

The tent is a magnificent centrepiece for any nursery, with a striking, attention-grabbing stature that anchors a room.

A wonderful nod to British heritage, the tent is also part of a collection inspired by William Morris, a major figure in the revival of textile arts in Britain in the 1800s.

Princess Lilibet's parents also requested the brand's Deluxe+ dock, for safe and comfy supervised playtime, and their outstanding Dream Weaver Moses Basket.

At £675, there isn't a more ornate place for Lilibet's naptimes: a soothing sanctuary fit for a lively royal baby.

Though it hasn't been pictured in full since, Meghan gave fans the smallest glimpse into Lilibet's nursery before it was finished, shortly after her birth.

© Netflix Meghan Markle gave fans a glimpse into a corner of Princess Lilibet's nursery shortly after her birth

In the black-and-white photograph, she allows her followers to see the beamed ceilings, the Moses Basket, wicker storage baskets and a real orchid on the traditional dresser. The walls featured a stunning leaf motif, with a squirrel above the door.

Princess Lilibet's room has some advanced technology

As well as luxurious playtime pieces, Princess Lilibet's room also has a few high-tech additions.

In their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, a Nanit Pro Baby Monitor, an advanced AI-powered device that provides real-time insights into the baby's sleep, well-being and development by transforming raw data into actionable insights.

The device has also been embraced by sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Before the birth of Princess Athena, Beatrice revealed that the two had both embraced Nanit's technology as part of their parenting.

According to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie was "always on her Nanit app," constantly checking in on her children August and Ernest for peace of mind.