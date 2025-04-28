King Charles opens gates to cherry blossom-covered 'favourite home'

King Charles may have plenty of properties at his disposal, but there is one that he has described as his "favourite home."

The monarch purchased Highgrove House in Gloucestershire in 1980, and it is now largely considered to be his favourite private residence.

While he has kept the interiors of the nine-bedroom, six-bathroom Georgian mansion fairly private, he has often shown off his "passion" after investing time creating the most beautiful garden.

Aside from just admiring photos, fans can now view the blooms for themselves as the royal residence opens its gates to visitors for the first time this year.

The official Instagram page shared a photo of the exterior of the picturesque home from a distance, focusing on the tranquil pond surrounded by hedges and dappled in sunlight with towering pink cherry blossom trees.

Announcing the exciting news, the caption read: "Today, we're excited to welcome our first guests of the 2025 garden tour season. With the recent sunshine, the gardens look stunning and spring-like, featuring magnolias and cherry blossoms in full bloom.

© Getty Prince Charles previously lived at the property with Princess Diana and their kids Prince William and Prince Harry

"We look forward to welcoming even more guests throughout the season!"

Opening to the public

© Getty The gardens at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire is open to the public over summer

The gardens are typically open for tours from April to October. King Charles previously spoke about his delight in sharing his estate with royal fans.

"One of my great joys is to see the pleasure that the garden can bring to many of the visitors and that everybody seems to find some part of it that is special to them," he said in 2019.

Garden transformation

King Charles has invested time in the gardens at his private residence

However, it has not always been flourishing. The estate's website revealed it took a lot of "hard work" to get the garden to where it is today.

"When the Prince first arrived, Highgrove possessed little more than a neglected kitchen garden, an overgrown copse, some pastureland and a few hollow oaks," it states.

Now, features include the Sundial Garden, filled with delphiniums, the Stumpery, with ferns and wood-carved sculptures, and Thyme Walk, with twenty varieties of thyme.

He has been vocal about his passion for the royal garden for decades, stating back in 1993: "The garden at Highgrove really does spring from my heart and, strange as it may seem to some, creating it has been rather like a form of worship."